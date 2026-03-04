World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka announces her engagement

The announcement drew warm reactions from across the tennis community
Dubai: Aryna Sabalenka may have narrowly missed out on the Australian Open title recently, but the World No 1 had far happier news to share this week. The 27-year-old announced her engagement to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis on Wednesday, delighting fans around the world.
Sabalenka posted a video on social media capturing the romantic proposal. In an intimate setting filled with flowers and candles, Frangulis presented her with a diamond ring during a private celebration. The tennis star appeared visibly surprised and emotional as she said yes, with the couple later sharing the moment online.
The announcement drew warm reactions from across the tennis community, including congratulatory messages from players including Novak Djokovic.
Sabalenka and Frangulis made their relationship public in May 2024, and it has attracted attention ever since. During the Brisbane International in January during a post-match interview she jokingly said, “Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I’ll call you something else, right?”
Over the past year, their relationship has unfolded publicly. Frangulis, founder of the Oakberry brand, has often shared supportive messages about Sabalenka. After her triumph at the US Open, he posted on Instagram, “I’m in love with the queen of NY.”
Sabalenka has also spoken candidly about the challenges she faced before this new chapter. In July 2024, after withdrawing from Wimbledon through injury, she described Frangulis as the “love of my life.” The period had been especially difficult following the death of her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov, in March 2024.
On the court, Sabalenka opened the 2026 season with a run to the final of the Australian Open but fell just short, losing a gripping three-set battle to Elena Rybakina in Melbourne. She now turns her attention to the French Open, where she also finished runner-up last year, determined to go one step further.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.