World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka announces her engagement

Sabalenka and Frangulis made their relationship public in May 2024, and it has attracted attention ever since. During the Brisbane International in January during a post-match interview she jokingly said, “Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I’ll call you something else, right?”

On the court, Sabalenka opened the 2026 season with a run to the final of the Australian Open but fell just short, losing a gripping three-set battle to Elena Rybakina in Melbourne. She now turns her attention to the French Open, where she also finished runner-up last year, determined to go one step further.

Sabalenka has also spoken candidly about the challenges she faced before this new chapter. In July 2024, after withdrawing from Wimbledon through injury, she described Frangulis as the “love of my life.” The period had been especially difficult following the death of her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov, in March 2024.

