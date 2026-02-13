GOLD/FOREX
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek withdraw from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Belarusian and Pole regret missing the tournament, promise to return next year

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka
AFP

Dubai: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek will not be competing in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, dealing a blow to fans eagerly awaiting the star-studded WTA 1000 event.

Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam winner from Belarus, has been a regular at Dubai for the past nine years and reached the Australian Open final last month. “I’m really sorry I have to withdraw from Dubai. I have such a special connection with the tournament, the fans and the city. Unfortunately, I am not feeling 100 per cent,” she said. “I hope to be back next year and wish the tournament a great event.”

Poland’s Swiatek, who finished as runner-up in Dubai last year, also pulled out citing a scheduling change. “I am sorry to announce that I will not be playing Dubai this year due to a change of schedule. I hope to come back next year and experience the great tournament,” she said, adding she will see fans in Indian Wells.

The tournament organisers expressed regret over the withdrawals. “We were looking forward to seeing Aryna and Iga on our courts once again. We wish them continued success this season and look forward to welcoming them back next year,” an official statement read.

Despite the absences, the 26th edition of the WTA event, running from February 15 to 21, will feature 16 of the top 20 female players and 33 of the top 40. It will be followed by the emirate’s annual ATP 500 men’s tournament from February 23 to 28.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
