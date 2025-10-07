Star-studded women's line-up for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2026

New 2,000-seat Court 1 will debut in 2026, while Centre Court set to expand for 2027
Dubai – Get ready for two weeks of thrilling tennis action as the world’s top women players descend on the emirate for the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Headlining the WTA 1000 event will be World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, rising American star Coco Gauff, and defending Dubai champion Mirra Andreeva – who made history earlier this year as the youngest WTA 1000 winner at just 17.
The tournament returns to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from February 15–28, 2026, featuring a week of elite women’s tennis followed by ATP 500 men’s competition. Now in its 26th year, the women’s tournament continues to attract the sport’s best, with all of the world’s top 20 ranked players expected to compete, fitness permitting.
Fans can also look forward to an enhanced experience at the venue. As part of a major redevelopment project, a new 2,000-seat Court 1 will debut in 2026, while Centre Court is set to expand its capacity by 50% in time for 2027.
Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said the upgrades reflect the commitment to maintaining Dubai’s status as a premier global tennis destination. “The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has grown into one of the city’s most iconic sporting events, consistently drawing the biggest names in the game. These improvements are part of our vision to deliver an even more memorable experience for players and fans alike,” he said.
Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, noted, “Last year’s tournament showcased the incredible depth in women’s tennis, with Mirra Andreeva overcoming a stacked field that included nine of the world’s top 10 players. We’re looking forward to another blockbuster edition with strong line-ups on both the women’s and men’s sides.”
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, with an early bird discount of 20% available for a limited time on tickets for the first three days – offering fans the chance to watch many of the world’s top 20 female players for as little as Dh52 per day.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox