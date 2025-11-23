Over 300 shooters from 30 countries to participate in Abu Dhabi International Shooting Championship

Event will be held from December 1 to 4 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club
Al Ain: A team of 30 players from the UAE will be part of the Abu Dhabi International Shooting Championship which will see over 300 male and female shooters from over 30 countries participate from December 1 to 4 at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.
The tournament is organised by the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office in cooperation with the UAE Shooting Federation and the International Federation of Sport Shooting and Hunting (FITASC).
Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director General of the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said: “The total prize money for the tournament is $400,000 (Over Dh1.5 million), to be distributed among the winners.”
He added that women’s participation reached approximately 10%, an indicator reflecting their growing presence in the sport. He also praised the high registration turnout, which closed on November 20, and the readiness of the technical and administrative teams to welcome the international shooters.
He indicated that the logistical preparations for welcoming the international shooters are complete, noting the tournament’s coincidence with the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations. He affirmed that this year’s edition will be exceptional, reflecting the UAE’s leadership in shooting sports and its deep connection to the national heritage of hunting and defence, highlighting shooting as an integral part of Emirati culture.
He emphasised that Al Ain’s hosting of the championship reflects its growing status as a prominent sports and tourism hub in the region, noting that the event represents a significant addition to the UAE’s sporting landscape and embodies the confidence of international federations in the country’s organisational capabilities and advanced infrastructure.
The head of the organising committee revealed that the final day will feature a special tournament called the “Abu Dhabi Silver Awards,” with total prizes exceeding AED 100,000, further enhancing the competitive spirit and enriching the event’s programme.
For his side, Saif Matar Al Nuaimi, the tournament director, explained that the club has been experiencing an intense work atmosphere for weeks, as the committees work on putting the final touches to the tournament.
He added that the schedule for the arrival of the participating shooters begins on November 25, with official training sessions starting on November 27-30, in addition to conducting the draw, before the official competitions begin on December 1.
