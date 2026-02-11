Arc Raiders PvE update: New limited-time mode explained — what players need to know

If this whole "cooperate against machines" setup sounds familiar, that's because it is. The event draws some obvious comparisons to Helldivers 2, Arrowhead's wildly popular co-op shooter where players unite against robotic enemies in a gloriously chaotic fashion. Some in the Arc Raiders community have already made the connection, suggesting that Embark may have looked at just how well forced cooperation works in Helldivers and thought, yes, let's have some of that.