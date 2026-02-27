Dubai Basketball eases past Lyon-Villeurbanne in EuroLeague

The side but on another strong display in front of home fans
Dubai Basketball wrapped up Round 29 of the EuroLeague with a composed 96–85 home victory against Lyon, continuing their impressive form at the Coca-Cola Arena and securing their 11th win in the last 15 outings.
Early in the second quarter, the hosts built a double-digit advantage and remained firmly in command for the majority of the game.
The hosts set the tempo early, combining consistent scoring with well-timed shots from beyond the arc.
That same balance carried into the third quarter, as Dubai pushed the lead further and prevented Lyon from building any defensive momentum. The intensity dipped in the closing period, with the outcome all but settled.
Mfiondu Kabengele and Dzanan Musa were decisive for Dubai, while McKinley Wright IV controlled the pace and filled the stat sheet all game.
Wright finished with 16 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. Kabengele also scored 16, and Musa added 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Dwayne Bacon led all scorers with 18 points and kept the offense running smoothly.
After this result, Dubai Basketball now holds a 15–14 record in the EuroLeague. Next week, they head to Belgrade to face Partizan Mozzart Bet in Round 30 of the competition.
Prior to the game Dubai announced a special Ramadan initiative with the team donating one meal for every point scored by the home team during the game. In addition, every ticket purchased for the game also equalled one meal donated to families in need across the UAE.
Delivered in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Food Bank, the initiative reflects Dubai Basketball’s commitment to creating meaningful social impact beyond the court.
By connecting elite European competition with community-driven purpose, Dubai Basketball aims to unite fans around a shared cause and use sport as a platform for giving.
Head coach Jurica Golemac spoke about the initiative after the game, as well as his team’s performance in what was a deserved win.
"Congratulations to my players and thank you to the fans for their support," Golemac started. "I'm very happy that in the holy month of Ramadan we donated more than 3,000 meals today for those that are in need.
"It wasn't any game to play, I would say we were focused for the first three quarters of the game but the last quarter we slowed down a little.
"I can be satisfied with my players, as well as their positivity in offence they were disciplined in their defense and this is what I expect from them."