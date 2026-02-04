Emirati racer Khalifa Alfalasi takes second place in Muscat drift showdown

17-year-old showed fine form against a field of more than 60 international drivers
Abu Dhabi: Young Emirati racer Khalifa Alfalasi delivered another strong result at Round 2 of the Oman International Drift Championship (OIDC) 2026, finishing second in the Mena category at Muscat Arena.
The 17-year-old continued his steady form after claiming third place in Round 1, showing control and focus against a field of more than 60 international drivers. The Muscat round brought together well-known names from the global drifting scene, adding extra pressure to an already competitive weekend.
Alfalasi adapted well to the changing track grip and different driving styles he faced in each battle. Between runs, he worked closely on small car setup changes and adjusted his approach on the line, which helped him stay consistent through the knockout stages.
The event drew large crowds, with more than 8,000 fans filling the stands and creating a lively atmosphere across the two competition days. The support added to the intensity as drivers pushed hard in close tandem runs under the lights.
For Alfalasi, the result was not only about the podium, but about maintaining rhythm across the season. His calm approach and race awareness stood out as he progressed through each round with confidence.
With two podium finishes so far, Alfalasi now heads into the final OIDC round on 5—6 February in Muscat with momentum on his side. The young driver is aiming to build on these results and challenge for a higher position in the overall standings.
At just 17, Khalifa Alfalasi is quickly becoming one of the region’s promising drifting talents, showing maturity beyond his age as he competes against experienced international drivers on major regional stages.
