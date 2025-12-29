Emirati teen Khalifa Alfalasi shines at Liwa drift race

The organising committee confirmed that the competitions were judged according to precise criteria focusing on angle, line, control, and speed, raising the level of competition and showcasing the drivers’ skills at every stage.

The agency category featured 29 cars, with Mohammed Nasser Al Harbli again topping the podium. Ehab Abu Falah of Lebanon finished second, Robert Papagoulian of Russia third, Karim Hani of Egypt fourth, and Prince Mohammed Shehab of Lebanon fifth.

In the professional category, 51 cars competed, with Mohammed Nasser Al Harbli of El Salvador taking first place. Ali Mustafa Makhseed came second, Khalifa Alfalasi third, Karim Hani of Egypt fourth, and Jack Patrick of Ireland fifth.

The Liwa Drift Race, part of the Liwa International Festival 2026, concluded on Sunday with 80 cars competing across the professional and agency categories, following a series of qualifying rounds and elimination stages.

Khalifa expressed pride and happiness with his result, thanking his ProDrift Academy team, sponsors, and fellow competitors for their support. With momentum on his side, he now turns his focus to Round 2 of the Emirates Drift Championship, scheduled for 3–4 January at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, as he continues his rise in the professional drifting scene.

This year’s competition attracted the largest number of international drivers since 2018, highlighting the growing global attention and prestige of the Liwa International Festival. More than 10,000 spectators attended the event, watching the action unfold on a specially designed drift track surrounded by Liwa’s iconic dunes.

Competing against 42 professional drift drivers from around the world, Khalifa stood on the podium as the highest-ranked Emirati driver, marking a remarkable achievement at such a young age. The round was won by Nasser Alharbali of El Salvador, with Ali Maqseed of Kuwait finishing second. Karim Hani of Egypt claimed fourth place, while Jack Shanahan of Ireland completed the top five.

Abu Dhabi: Seventeen-year-old Emirati drifting talent Khalifa Alfalasi delivered an outstanding performance by securing third place in the Pro Class at Round 1 of the Emirates Drift Championship, held as part of the Liwa International Festival 2026.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.