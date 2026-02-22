GOLD/FOREX
Khalifa Alfalasi wins Pro Class as Emiratis seal double victory

Fellow Emirati Ahmed AlAlawi clinches first in the Amateur Class

Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
It is the first time Emirati drivers have won both categories in the same round.
Emirati driver Khalifa Alfalasi claimed first place in the Pro Class at Round 3 of the Emirates Drift Championship, held at Yas Marina Circuit, marking a memorable night for UAE motorsport. 

In a historic moment for the championship, fellow Emirati Ahmed AlAlawi also secured first place in the Amateur Class. It is the first time Emirati drivers have won both categories in the same round. 

The event brought together 41 drivers from different nationalities, reflecting the growing level of competition in drifting across the region. Fans filled the stands as drivers went head-to-head in close tandem battles under the lights.

Alfalasi delivered a steady and confident performance throughout the evening, showing control and consistency against experienced competitors. The win adds to a strong run of recent podium finishes for the young driver, both in the UAE and abroad. 

Speaking after the event, Alfalasi said the victory was special following a busy period of competitions. 

“The past few weeks have been intense with several events,” he said. “I feel tired but proud. I will take a short break, then focus on training for the final round. My goal is to keep this level and put on a good show for the fans.” 

The night also featured entertainment beyond the competition. UAE stunt driver Abdelrahman AlRaeesi performed a SideWheelie show, driving on two wheels along a tight layout and drawing loud applause from the crowd. 

Round 3 now sets up an exciting finale. The final round of the championship will take place on February 21 at Yas Marina Circuit’s main track, alongside the YAS Motor Majlis car show and Yas Drag Racing events. 

With Emirati drivers topping both Pro and Amateur classes, the result signals growing local strength in the sport and highlights the progress of UAE drifting on a regional stage.

