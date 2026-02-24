Win big in Dubai's Ramadan home decoration contest 2026: Dh400,000 in prizes

Now in its second year, the Dubai's Best Decorated Ramadan Homes competition invites families across the emirate to transform their home façades into luminous, creative displays that celebrate Ramadan's values of generosity, togetherness, and community. The deadline to enter is March 11, 2026, leaving residents just a short window to get their decorations up and their cameras rolling.

Dubai: Dubai residents have a golden opportunity this Ramadan , quite literally. A citywide home decoration competition is now open for entries, with a top cash prize of Dh100,000 up for grabs and a total of 15 winners set to be rewarded for bringing the spirit of the Holy Month to life on their doorsteps.

For families looking for a meaningful Ramadan project this year, this competition offers something rare, the chance to celebrate a tradition, connect with neighbours, and potentially walk away with a life-changing cash prize, all before the Holy Month is out.

Sara Merdas, a member of the organising committee, put it plainly: every decorated home adds something to the shared experience. The sum of individual efforts, she said, shapes the ambience of the entire city.

What makes this competition stand out from a typical community contest is its layered purpose. On one level, it's a fun, family-friendly activity that gives residents a reason to come together and invest in the look and feel of their neighbourhood during Ramadan. On another, it's a living archive of how Dubai's communities diverse in background but united during the Holy Month choose to express cultural identity through creativity.

Ibrahim Shukrallah, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm, echoed that sentiment, highlighting how the competition goes beyond aesthetics. The illuminated façades, he said, are a visual language for the warmth, hospitality, and family spirit that define the month. The publication will be spotlighting participating homes throughout the competition period, giving entrants additional visibility across its readership.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, described the competition as a way of turning a personal tradition into a shared civic moment. When one home decorates, she noted, neighbours follow. Streets come alive. What begins as a family gesture becomes a collective expression of what Ramadan means to Dubai.

The initiative, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office in partnership with Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, forms part of the broader Ramadan in Dubai campaign. It taps into a long-standing Gulf tradition of adorning homes during the Holy Month and elevates it into a city-wide celebration of light, design, and Emirati cultural heritage.

