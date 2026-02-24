Win big in Dubai's Ramadan home decoration contest 2026: Dh400,000 in prizes

The most stunning Ramadan home in Dubai could be yours. Here is how to enter the contest
Dubai: Dubai residents have a golden opportunity this Ramadan, quite literally. A citywide home decoration competition is now open for entries, with a top cash prize of Dh100,000 up for grabs and a total of 15 winners set to be rewarded for bringing the spirit of the Holy Month to life on their doorsteps.
Now in its second year, the Dubai's Best Decorated Ramadan Homes competition invites families across the emirate to transform their home façades into luminous, creative displays that celebrate Ramadan's values of generosity, togetherness, and community. The deadline to enter is March 11, 2026, leaving residents just a short window to get their decorations up and their cameras rolling.
The competition awards 15 cash prizes in total:
1st place: Dh100,000
2nd place: Dh80,000
3rd place: Dh60,000
4th place: Dh40,000
5th place: Dh20,000
10 additional winners: Dh10,000 each
That's a combined prize pool of Dh400,000 being distributed across the community, a significant incentive for households to get creative with their Ramadan displays.
The initiative, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office in partnership with Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, forms part of the broader Ramadan in Dubai campaign. It taps into a long-standing Gulf tradition of adorning homes during the Holy Month and elevates it into a city-wide celebration of light, design, and Emirati cultural heritage.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, described the competition as a way of turning a personal tradition into a shared civic moment. When one home decorates, she noted, neighbours follow. Streets come alive. What begins as a family gesture becomes a collective expression of what Ramadan means to Dubai.
Ibrahim Shukrallah, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm, echoed that sentiment, highlighting how the competition goes beyond aesthetics. The illuminated façades, he said, are a visual language for the warmth, hospitality, and family spirit that define the month. The publication will be spotlighting participating homes throughout the competition period, giving entrants additional visibility across its readership.
Participation is open to all residents living within the emirate of Dubai. Here's what you need to do:
Decorate the front façade of your home using lighting and decorative elements with a Ramadan theme.
Film a creative video of your decorated home that reflects the themes of the Year of Family.
Upload the video to your public Instagram account.
Use the hashtag #Dubai_Best_Decorated_Ramadan_Homes_2026 and tag @branddubai.
Submissions close on 11 March 2026.
What makes this competition stand out from a typical community contest is its layered purpose. On one level, it's a fun, family-friendly activity that gives residents a reason to come together and invest in the look and feel of their neighbourhood during Ramadan. On another, it's a living archive of how Dubai's communities diverse in background but united during the Holy Month choose to express cultural identity through creativity.
Sara Merdas, a member of the organising committee, put it plainly: every decorated home adds something to the shared experience. The sum of individual efforts, she said, shapes the ambience of the entire city.
For families looking for a meaningful Ramadan project this year, this competition offers something rare, the chance to celebrate a tradition, connect with neighbours, and potentially walk away with a life-changing cash prize, all before the Holy Month is out.