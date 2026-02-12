GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

‘Ramadan in Dubai’ kicks off with citywide cultural and community events

Month-long event spans food festivals, night markets, drone and fireworks shows

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
‘Ramadan in Dubai’ kicks off with citywide cultural and community events
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai has launched its annual month-long “Ramadan in Dubai” programme to coincide with the start of the holy month, featuring 30 days of cultural, community and lifestyle events across the emirate’s main destinations.

Ramadan holds special spiritual and social significance in the UAE, marked by reflection, generosity and solidarity. The city’s programme brings together shared experiences and daily activities designed to encourage family and community gatherings, particularly after sunset.

The initiative forms part of the wider seasonal campaign known as “Al Wulfa”, which runs from the mid-Shaaban celebration of Hag Al Laila through to Eid Al Fitr in Dubai, promoting heritage traditions and cross-cultural engagement.

Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at Dubai Tourism, said this year’s programme focuses on simple, inclusive activities integrated into daily life. “Ramadan in Dubai centres on the unique atmosphere of the holy month, when communities gather each evening across neighbourhoods and public spaces in meaningful shared experiences.”

Key events include a Ramadan Street Food Festival in Sheikh Hamdan Colony, seasonal night markets and majlis gatherings, heritage-inspired experiences, and family activities at City Walk, Global Village, Expo City Dubai and Dubai Festival City.

Large-scale visual elements will feature across the city, including Ramadan fireworks at Al Seef and Dubai Creek, drone light shows, and citywide decorative lighting and lantern displays extending through to Eid.

Government and partner entities are also hosting cultural and charitable initiatives, children’s mosque attendance programmes, community walking campaigns linked to donations, and heritage storytelling events.

Hotels, malls and restaurants are rolling out special iftar and suhoor experiences, extended retail hours and themed promotions, positioning the programme as one of Dubai’s broadest coordinated seasonal cultural calendars.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Now in its fifth year, the family-friendly event is back

Dubai’s vintage car picnic returns at Safa Park

1m read
Arc Raiders is an extraction shooter game

Arc Raiders update brings new PvE mode: What it means

3m read
The Tower Event tests elite tactical units on speed, coordination and endurance

Kazakhstan rules at Tower Event at UAE SWAT Challenge

2m read
25-day event highlights Emirati heritage, local traders and family entertainment.

Dubai Ramadan Souq opening this weekend

2m read