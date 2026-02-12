Month-long event spans food festivals, night markets, drone and fireworks shows
Dubai: Dubai has launched its annual month-long “Ramadan in Dubai” programme to coincide with the start of the holy month, featuring 30 days of cultural, community and lifestyle events across the emirate’s main destinations.
Ramadan holds special spiritual and social significance in the UAE, marked by reflection, generosity and solidarity. The city’s programme brings together shared experiences and daily activities designed to encourage family and community gatherings, particularly after sunset.
The initiative forms part of the wider seasonal campaign known as “Al Wulfa”, which runs from the mid-Shaaban celebration of Hag Al Laila through to Eid Al Fitr in Dubai, promoting heritage traditions and cross-cultural engagement.
Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at Dubai Tourism, said this year’s programme focuses on simple, inclusive activities integrated into daily life. “Ramadan in Dubai centres on the unique atmosphere of the holy month, when communities gather each evening across neighbourhoods and public spaces in meaningful shared experiences.”
Key events include a Ramadan Street Food Festival in Sheikh Hamdan Colony, seasonal night markets and majlis gatherings, heritage-inspired experiences, and family activities at City Walk, Global Village, Expo City Dubai and Dubai Festival City.
Large-scale visual elements will feature across the city, including Ramadan fireworks at Al Seef and Dubai Creek, drone light shows, and citywide decorative lighting and lantern displays extending through to Eid.
Government and partner entities are also hosting cultural and charitable initiatives, children’s mosque attendance programmes, community walking campaigns linked to donations, and heritage storytelling events.
Hotels, malls and restaurants are rolling out special iftar and suhoor experiences, extended retail hours and themed promotions, positioning the programme as one of Dubai’s broadest coordinated seasonal cultural calendars.