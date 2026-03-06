30,000 visitors attend ‘Ramadan in Al Ain’ community events

Interactive Workshops and Competitions Highlight Al Ain's Ramadan
Abu Dhabi: The “Ramadan in Al Ain” events have attracted more than 30,000 visitors since their launch, offering families a mix of shopping, entertainment and traditional heritage activities during the holy month.
The events are being held at Al Ain City Municipality Square and are organised by Al Ain City Municipality. The programme will continue until March 8, with daily activities designed to bring families and the community together in a festive Ramadan atmosphere.
Officials said the strong turnout reflects the wide range of programmes prepared for visitors of all ages.
Meitha Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Events Section at Al Ain City Municipality, said this year’s edition was introduced with a renewed concept and creative design inspired by Emirati heritage.
She explained that the venue’s décor reflects the flowing shapes of desert sand dunes along with traditional windows decorated with heritage patterns.
“The design creates an atmosphere that reflects the authenticity of Emirati culture and the spirit of social connection during Ramadan,” she said.
The event features a Ramadan majlis where visitors can gather and engage in community discussions, along with an interactive stage hosting competitions, cultural programmes and prize draws.
Four dedicated corners are also set up for artisans to display handmade products and introduce traditional crafts. Another section focuses on Emirati coffee preparation, with live demonstrations that highlight local customs.
Families and children can also take part in interactive workshops aimed at developing skills while introducing younger generations to traditional heritage.
The interactive stage has been one of the most popular attractions, hosting heritage-themed competitions and entertainment segments inspired by local traditions.
Visitors are encouraged to participate directly, with cash and in-kind prizes awarded to winners. Organisers say the programmes combine entertainment with cultural awareness, creating a lively environment for families.
The event has also helped support local businesses and small retailers.
Fadel Nasser Al Saadi from Qimmat Honey said the event provided an opportunity to connect directly with visitors and introduce them to local products.
“We have seen strong interest from visitors since the first days of the event,” he said.
Ahmed Khaled from Ebl store also said the event created a valuable platform for business owners to showcase their products.
“The Ramadan atmosphere and good organisation helped attract many visitors,” he added.
Officials said the event is the first community activity held at the Municipality Square after it was developed to host cultural and entertainment initiatives throughout the year.