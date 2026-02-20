Ramadan in Al Ain: 30 days of heritage, markets and family events

Fort shows, night markets and cultural workshops light up Al Ain this Ramadan
Al Ain: The city of Al Ain is experiencing a vibrant Ramadan season this year, with a wide-ranging programme of cultural, heritage and community events designed to bring families and visitors together in a unique atmosphere that blends tradition with modern experiences.
The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has launched a month-long calendar of activities across some of the city’s most prominent heritage and cultural landmarks, offering a diverse mix of entertainment, education and interactive experiences for all age groups.
Among the highlights is a series of traditional games championships taking place at Al Jahili Fort from March 4 to 8.
The competitions, the first of their kind in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, aim to strengthen the connection between younger generations and Emirati traditions.
Teenagers, young people and girls are taking part in interactive contests organised in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, particularly the Community Police Heritage Section.
The fort is also hosting an interactive exhibition on traditional games, heritage crafts workshops and displays of traditional clothing.
Visitors can explore souvenir shops and enjoy Arabic coffee corners alongside a variety of food and drink offerings that support Emirati entrepreneurs, reinforcing the programme’s social and economic dimension.
At Al Ain Museum, the “Ramadan Nights” programme is offering a cultural experience that combines knowledge with entertainment.
The schedule includes creative workshops, poetry evenings and live musical performances that reflect the spirit of Ramadan. Activities range from prayer bead-making sessions and a children’s Ramadan studio to traditional games such as carrom and jackaroo.
Visitors can also take part in educational experiences focused on heritage preservation and the conservation of historical artefacts.
Meanwhile, the “Lammat Ramadan” festival, running from February 20 to March 1 at ADNEC Al Ain, has created a lively space for families and communities to gather.
The festival features live performances, interactive children’s activities, markets and a wide selection of Ramadan cuisine, from Emirati dishes to international flavours, open daily from 8pm until 2am.
At Mohammed bin Khalifa House, cultural and musical evenings, traditional games and family-friendly activities are taking place throughout Ramadan, offering visitors an immersive and welcoming environment.