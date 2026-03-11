Emirati Doctor's Day: Meet Abu Dhabi doctor inspired by UAE astronaut-turned-minister Dr Sultan Al Neyadi

For UAE national doctors, service is the true reward, says Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi
Abu Dhabi: On Emirati Doctor's Day, observed on March 11 every year, the stories of dedication, service, and national pride of UAE national doctors come into focus.
One such doctor is Abu Dhabi-based Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi, whose journey has been shaped by personal determination, the strong support of his family and country, and a deep desire to make a meaningful difference in people's lives.
Consultant in Ophthalmology and Refractive Surgery at Burjeel Medical City, Dr Al Neyadi represents a growing generation of Emirati doctors contributing to the country's healthcare sector with advanced expertise and a strong sense of purpose. On Emirati Doctor's Day, he reiterates that service is the true reward for healthcare workers in the country.
An ophthalmologist specialising in laser vision correction and corneal surgery, Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi's story carries a meaningful family connection. UAE astronaut-turned-minister Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who comes from his extended family and community, has been a continued source of inspiration and pride.
Known as the Sultan of Space, Dr Sultan Al Neyadi is a pioneering Emirati astronaut who completed the longest Arab space mission (186 days) aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Crew-6. During this 2023 mission, he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk. Following his return, he was appointed UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs in January 2024.
"The achievement of Sultan is an achievement for all of us," Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi said. "He has always been motivating and supportive and seeing someone from our family and community reach such global achievements inspires many young Emiratis to pursue their ambitions."
He recalled Dr Sultan Al Neyadi recently joining a doctors' conference and speaking about his own journey, as well as the importance of the medical profession. Hearing that message from someone who has become a national symbol of ambition and achievement made a strong impression.
"It was truly inspiring to hear from him. Over the years, he has been a constant source of motivation and support for me," he said.
Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi's path into medicine began during his school years, when he first felt drawn to a profession built on knowledge, compassion, and service to humanity. The ability to help people recover from illness and improve their quality of life gave him a deep sense of purpose — one that later found its clearest expression in ophthalmology.
He describes the specialty as one of the most precise and rewarding fields in healthcare, combining advanced technology, surgical accuracy, and direct patient impact.
"I chose ophthalmology because helping someone see clearly again is really something rewarding. It combines precision, surgery, technology, and patient care, which makes the field very interesting," said the 42-year-old Abu Dhabi resident.
The only doctor in his immediate family, Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi relied on the encouragement of his family throughout the demanding years of study and training. He also credits the UAE's investment in education as a defining factor in his development, having pursued his studies and medical training abroad in countries including Ireland and Germany.
"The UAE invests greatly in its young people. The support and sponsorship gave me the opportunity to study abroad, complete my education, and progress in my field. I am very grateful to my country for giving me this opportunity," he said.
Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi sees himself as part of a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, particularly in the private sector, where access to modern technology and advanced systems is helping doctors deliver high-quality care. He believes the UAE's private healthcare sector, particularly leading groups such as Burjeel, offers strong opportunities for medical professionals, especially in specialties like ophthalmology.
"Emirati Doctor's Day is a proud and important day for us. It is an opportunity to show how we serve our country. Every day when I help a patient and improve their vision, I feel that I am contributing in a small way to the health and well-being of the community and the UAE," he said.
He also hopes his journey encourages young Emiratis to consider medicine as a profession, with advice rooted in discipline and passion.
"Medicine requires dedication and continuous learning, but it is one of the most rewarding professions. If you have the ambition to help people and serve your country, then medicine is a beautiful path," he added.