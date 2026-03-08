Sheikh Zayed’s values guide UAE in difficult times: Anwar Gargash

UAE President's diplomatic adviser praises nation’s unity amid current challenges
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan would have been proud of the country as it confronts the current challenges with unity and resolve.
In a post on the social media platform X, Gargash wrote: “How proud Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan would be of the UAE at this moment, proud of its leadership and its people as they face the Iranian aggression with resilience, capability and unity.”
He added that the values instilled by the UAE’s founding father continue to guide the nation in confronting difficult circumstances.
“This homeland, whose values he planted, will remain steadfast, cohesive and confident in facing challenges,” Gargash said.
The statement came as the UAE marks Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19 Ramadan, commemorating the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his enduring humanitarian vision.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.