Abu Dhabi: The UAE is committed to peace and regional stability but is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and protect everyone living on its soil, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has said.
Speaking during an interview on the “Maraya Podcast”, produced by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and hosted by journalist Mona Al Raisi, Gargash stressed that the UAE has never been an aggressor and has consistently exercised restraint while pursuing diplomatic efforts to spare the region the consequences of war.
Gargash said the country had faced more than 1,000 attacks in the span of a few days, describing the scale of the assaults as unprecedented even by military standards. Despite the developments, he said the attacks would not weaken the country’s resolve.
“We never expected Iran to launch such an aggressive war against us,” Gargash said. “But we have always been, and will continue to be, ready to defend our homeland and its achievements.”
He added that the UAE had not supported the ongoing conflict and had taken a clear position against it, while using diplomatic channels to try to prevent its outbreak. The country, he said, was not an aggressor but a state defending its sovereignty and security.
Commenting on the regional situation, Gargash said Iran now finds itself increasingly isolated internationally and facing a difficult military reality. He expressed confidence that the UAE would overcome the current challenge with greater strength and determination.
The diplomatic adviser also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting its national achievements and ensuring safety for both citizens and residents.
In a separate message posted on X, Gargash paid tribute to members of the UAE Armed Forces, air defence units and the air force for their “professional and heroic performance” in defending the country’s skies and territory.
“Heartfelt salute to our armed forces, our air defence heroes and our air force,” he wrote. “Your professional and heroic performance in protecting the skies and land of the UAE and everyone living here is a source of pride and gratitude. With you, the nation feels secure and our home remains safe.”