Iran attacks ‘missed the target’, deepened its isolation: Anwar Gargash

Diplomatic adviser argues missile programme is driving instability across the region
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said that the Iranian attacks on Gulf states had “missed the target” and further isolated Iran at a critical moment.
In a post on X, Gargash highlighted that Iran’s war was not with its neighbours, adding that the escalation reinforced the narrative among those who see Iran as the main source of threat in the region and its missile programme as a continuing driver of instability.
Gargash called on Iran to “return to reason” and engage responsibly with its regional environment, warning that continued escalation would only widen the circle of isolation and tensions.