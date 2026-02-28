UAE prioritises stability amid rising regional tensions: Anwar Gargash

Gargash highlights UAE's efforts to prevent war, condemns escalating attacks
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE had made significant and sincere efforts to prevent war and had warned of its risks to the region and its stability.
In a post on X, he condemned the blatant attacks, adding that with their repercussions escalating across Gulf countries, the UAE’s internal systems are operating with a high level of readiness and established efficiency to protect the nation and society.
He said the country’s priorities remain the stability and security of the UAE, the safety of its territory and everyone residing in it.