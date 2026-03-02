Anwar Gargash says crises reveal true intentions

Gargash questions solidarity of ideological groups as regional tensions enter third day
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said that crises reveal the true intentions of different groups towards the Gulf states and their societies, in a post on X.
He wrote that solidarity should not be expected from groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and their allies, or from ideological currents that prioritise their own causes at the expense of Gulf security, choosing silence or justification at critical moments.
Gargash added that the current Iranian attacks represent a renewed test, asking who genuinely stands with the Gulf and its stability, and who raises slogans but is absent in times of hardship.
For the third day in a row, the region has been witnessing a sharp military escalation after Iran launched waves of missiles and drones targeting several Gulf countries, triggering a series of interceptions by air defence systems across the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and other states.
The attacks have come amid an already active confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.
In response, Gulf countries have stepped up security measures, intensified coordination, and warned of the risks to energy infrastructure, maritime routes and global markets, while international calls have grown for restraint and a return to diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.