Missiles and drones struck Israel and Arab states, US fighter jets were mistakenly shot down in Kuwait during intense combat operations, oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear facilities were reportedly targeted — raising fears of a prolonged, multi-front conflict.

Iranian air force engagement : The US Central Command has said that Iranian aircraft, including jets, were involved in combat operations amid the war. This marks a notable escalation, as Iran’s Air Force — long considered aging and largely held in reserve — is participating directly in the conflict alongside missile and drone barrages.

IAEA communication blackout and nuclear sites : The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported no confirmed damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities so far, but the agency has not been able to contact Iranian nuclear regulators due to communication disruptions caused by the conflict. This blackout complicates monitoring and raises nuclear safety concerns in an already volatile region.

Iranian-backed militias enter the fight : Iran and allied militias fired missiles and drones at Israel and multiple Arab states as US and Israeli forces intensified strikes inside Iran. The conflict is now spreading beyond direct US-Iran confrontation into a regional multi-front war.

Death toll mounts: At least 555 people have been killed in Iran, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, with more than 130 cities hit. Authorities report 11 deaths in Israel and 31 in Lebanon so far.

Kuwait mistakenly shoots down US jets: The US military said Kuwait’s air defences mistakenly shot down three American F-15E fighter jets during intense Iranian attacks. All six crew members ejected safely and are in stable condition.

Hospitals and civilian sites hit : Iranian state media showed damage at a Tehran hospital, while WHO urged all sides to protect civilians and health facilities. No radiation increases have been detected so far, the IAEA said.

Nuclear site claims : Iran says its Natanz enrichment site was targeted, though US and Israeli officials have not confirmed this. The IAEA reports no verified damage to nuclear facilities so far.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.