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US-Israel war on Iran day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security as Iran vows retaliation

Tehran warns energy routes are at risk amid ongoing strikes across the Middle East

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threats of retaliation
Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threats of retaliation
AFP file
US President Donald Trump has urged allies to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open for global shipping and said he is not ready to reach a deal with Iran. Iran’s foreign minister said the Strait would only be closed to Tehran’s enemies. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes on Hezbollah have reportedly killed over 800 people and displaced about 850,000. Meanwhile, the UAE remains on alert, having successfully intercepted multiple missiles and drones, while authorities have arrested several individuals for allegedly spreading misleading content that undermines defence measures. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates on this developing crisis.

Kuwait intercepts five drones

The Official Spokesman for the National Guard, Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadel, confirmed today that the (Duty Force) successfully downed 5 drone aircraft in its assigned responsibility areas over the last 24 hours.

This decisive action is part of the Guard's ongoing mission to enhance overall security and ensure the protection of vital sites.

US orders non-essential staff, families to leave Oman

The US State Department has directed all non-emergency government employees, along with their family members, to depart Oman immediately due to “safety risks.” The move underscores growing security concerns in the region, with officials urging American citizens in Oman to stay alert and follow government guidance.

Saudi Arabia downs multiple drones over Riyadh, East

The Ministry of Defence, Saudi Arabia confirmed that several drones were intercepted and destroyed across the kingdom.

Three drones were intercepted in the Eastern Region, according to a spokesperson.

Earlier, one drone was taken down in the Eastern Region.

Two additional drones were destroyed in Riyadh and the Eastern Region.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to follow official updates.

F1 cancels April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

The FIA announced today that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, originally scheduled for April, will not take place due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

After careful evaluation of possible alternatives, the FIA confirmed that no substitutions will be arranged for the April calendar.

The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and F1 Academy rounds planned in the region will also be postponed or cancelled during their scheduled times.

The decision was made in full consultation with the Formula One Group, local race promoters, and FIA Member Clubs in the region, emphasising safety and operational considerations.

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Dubai Marina and Al Sufouh sound caused by interceptions

Dubai authorities have confirmed that the loud noises heard on Sunday morning in the Marina and Al Sufouh areas were the result of successful air defence interceptions.

The Dubai Media Office said the defensive measures successfully intercepted incoming threats. Residents are urged to stay calm and follow verified government updates.

Fire contained after drone strike at Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais

Abu Dhabi authorities responded on Tuesday to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone strike.

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, relevant teams have contained the resulting fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations currently underway. No injuries were reported.

The public is urged to obtain information from official sources only and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information.

Fire reported at Fujairah Oil Industries Zone after debris falls

Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah said emergency teams are continuing to deal with a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone after debris fell in the area following successful air defence interceptions.

According to official information, the incident was caused by falling fragments resulting from the interception operations carried out by the country’s air defence systems.

The competent authorities in Fujairah confirmed that response teams remain on site managing the situation and ensuring safety in the affected area.

Officials also reported that a Jordanian national sustained a minor injury in the incident.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to contain the fire and maintain safety measures while monitoring the situation closely.

Three more Iranian footballers drop asylum bid in Australia

Three Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia have changed their minds and decided to return home to Iran, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Sunday.

"Overnight, three members of the Iranian Women's Football Team made the decision to join the rest of the team on their journey back to Iran," Burke said in a statement.

One other team member seeking refuge had a change of heart earlier in the week and left the country, leaving a total of three out of seven asylum seekers from the squad still in Australia.

UAE arrests 25 for spreading misleading content

UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has ordered the arrest of a further group of 25 individuals of various nationalities. 

The accused have been referred for an expedited trial for publishing misleading content on digital platforms that harms national defence measures and glorifies acts of military aggression against the State.

The move follows rigorous monitoring of digital platforms to combat the spread of fabricated information and artificial content intended to incite public disorder and undermine general stability.

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