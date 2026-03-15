Tehran warns energy routes are at risk amid ongoing strikes across the Middle East
The Official Spokesman for the National Guard, Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadel, confirmed today that the (Duty Force) successfully downed 5 drone aircraft in its assigned responsibility areas over the last 24 hours.
This decisive action is part of the Guard's ongoing mission to enhance overall security and ensure the protection of vital sites.
The US State Department has directed all non-emergency government employees, along with their family members, to depart Oman immediately due to “safety risks.” The move underscores growing security concerns in the region, with officials urging American citizens in Oman to stay alert and follow government guidance.
The Ministry of Defence, Saudi Arabia confirmed that several drones were intercepted and destroyed across the kingdom.
Three drones were intercepted in the Eastern Region, according to a spokesperson.
Earlier, one drone was taken down in the Eastern Region.
Two additional drones were destroyed in Riyadh and the Eastern Region.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to follow official updates.
The FIA announced today that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, originally scheduled for April, will not take place due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
After careful evaluation of possible alternatives, the FIA confirmed that no substitutions will be arranged for the April calendar.
The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and F1 Academy rounds planned in the region will also be postponed or cancelled during their scheduled times.
The decision was made in full consultation with the Formula One Group, local race promoters, and FIA Member Clubs in the region, emphasising safety and operational considerations.
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Dubai authorities have confirmed that the loud noises heard on Sunday morning in the Marina and Al Sufouh areas were the result of successful air defence interceptions.
The Dubai Media Office said the defensive measures successfully intercepted incoming threats. Residents are urged to stay calm and follow verified government updates.
Abu Dhabi authorities responded on Tuesday to an incident at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone strike.
According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, relevant teams have contained the resulting fire and brought it under control, with cooling operations currently underway. No injuries were reported.
The public is urged to obtain information from official sources only and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information.
Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah said emergency teams are continuing to deal with a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone after debris fell in the area following successful air defence interceptions.
According to official information, the incident was caused by falling fragments resulting from the interception operations carried out by the country’s air defence systems.
The competent authorities in Fujairah confirmed that response teams remain on site managing the situation and ensuring safety in the affected area.
Officials also reported that a Jordanian national sustained a minor injury in the incident.
Authorities said efforts are ongoing to contain the fire and maintain safety measures while monitoring the situation closely.
Three Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia have changed their minds and decided to return home to Iran, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Sunday.
"Overnight, three members of the Iranian Women's Football Team made the decision to join the rest of the team on their journey back to Iran," Burke said in a statement.
One other team member seeking refuge had a change of heart earlier in the week and left the country, leaving a total of three out of seven asylum seekers from the squad still in Australia.
UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has ordered the arrest of a further group of 25 individuals of various nationalities.
The accused have been referred for an expedited trial for publishing misleading content on digital platforms that harms national defence measures and glorifies acts of military aggression against the State.
The move follows rigorous monitoring of digital platforms to combat the spread of fabricated information and artificial content intended to incite public disorder and undermine general stability.
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, universities moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations