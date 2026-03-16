GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

125 ballistic missiles, 212 drones intercepted by Bahrain air defences since start of Iranian attack

Missiles and drones targeting Bahrain intercepted successfully

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Manama city, Bahrain.
Manama city, Bahrain.
Shutterstock

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) intercepted and destroyed 125 ballistic missiles and 212 drones that targeted the Kingdom since the start of the Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force affirmed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement added that these indiscriminate criminal attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

image-fallback

Bahrain intercepts, destoys 114 missiles, 190 drones

1m read
Bahrain intercepts 102 missiles, destroys 173 drones

Bahrain intercepts 102 missiles, destroys 173 drones

1m read
Bahrain air defence downs 75 missiles, 123 drones

Bahrain air defence downs 75 missiles, 123 drones

1m read
Drone attack targets Bahrain International Airport

Drone attack targets Bahrain International Airport

1m read