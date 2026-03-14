GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Bahrain intercepts, destroys 121 missiles, 193 drones since start of Iranian attacks

Bahrain defends against missile and drone threats

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bahrain intercepts, destroys 121 missiles, 193 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that air defence systems continue to successfully counter successive waves of hostile Iranian aggression.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that since the onset of hostilities, air defences have intercepted and destroyed 121 ballistic missiles and 193 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command further emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 6 drones in east

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 6 drones in east

15m ago1m read
Qatar announces interception of missile attack

Qatar announces interception of missile attack

23m ago1m read
image-fallback

Bahrain intercepts, destoys 114 missiles, 190 drones

1m read
Saudi forces intercepted more than two dozen drones Friday after Iran vowed to attack oil resources in the Middle East and said it would maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz that has sent crude prices soaring.

Saudi forces down drones, Iran vows to target oil tanks

4m read