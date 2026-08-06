Why Iran-Oman deal alone won’t reopen Strait of Hormuz

Dubai: Iran has made clear that its emerging maritime agreement with Oman will not, by itself, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to normal commercial shipping, saying the United States must first meet a series of political and economic conditions before free navigation can resume, according to news reports.

The clarification by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi comes a day after Tehran announced that it had agreed with Oman on the geographical route vessels would follow through the strategic waterway, raising hopes that one of the world’s most important energy corridors could soon reopen.

But in an interview with the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Gharibabadi stressed that the Iran-Oman arrangement was only a framework for managing vessel movements and did not amount to a decision to restore unrestricted shipping.

Instead, he said Tehran wants Washington to take several steps that it says are necessary to rebuild trust after the collapse of the June memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Iran’s demands include lifting the naval blockade on Iranian ports, addressing sanctions reimposed after the truce broke down — particularly those targeting its oil sector — resuming negotiations over frozen Iranian assets, and addressing what Tehran described as the US failure to ensure stability in Lebanon under commitments made in the June agreement.

Gharibabadi also rejected suggestions that the Iran-Oman arrangement merely implements Article 5 of the June memorandum, under which Iran had agreed to use its “best efforts” to facilitate safe commercial passage through the strait for 60 days.

Under the proposed system, a substantial share of commercial shipping would transit through Iranian territorial waters, while the remainder would pass through Omani waters, reflecting what Tehran called a strategy of exercising “effective sovereignty” over the strait.

Although Gharibabadi insisted Iran did not intend to routinely close the waterway during peacetime, the comments reinforce Tehran’s view that control over Hormuz has become a strategic issue alongside its long-standing insistence on retaining nuclear enrichment.

Iran has said it plans to levy “fees” for maritime services provided jointly with Oman once the strait reopens — a proposal that has drawn opposition from Washington and several Gulf states, which argue that international waterways should remain free from unilateral state control. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly said any attempt by a state to control international waters would violate international law.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.