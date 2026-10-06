US lawmakers hail Captain Smit Machchhar and crew for courage aboard flydubai Flight 1073
The heroism of flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar and those aboard Flight 1073 has been recognised in the United States Congress, with a House resolution praising their courage during a terrifying mid-air emergency.
H.Res. 1612 recounts the events of September 30, 2026, when the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was carrying around 174 passengers, including four US citizens and 27 children.
What began as a routine journey quickly turned into a life-or-death struggle.
According to the resolution, the first officer attacked Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit with the aircraft’s emergency crash axe and attempted to seize control of the plane.
During the struggle, the aircraft dropped more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.
Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar continued to resist the attack and managed to unlock the cockpit door — a move that proved critical.
Off-duty pilots were then able to enter the flight deck and help regain control of the aircraft, while cabin crew and passengers restrained the attacker.
The aircraft was eventually stabilised and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.
The US House resolution describes Captain Machchhar’s actions as an example of “extraordinary courage” and praises the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers whose quick response helped avert disaster.
It also condemns the attack as an act of terrorism and a threat to international civil aviation, while calling for a full and swift investigation by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the United States and Israel kept informed.
For India, the recognition carries added significance.
Captain Machchhar, an Indian citizen and experienced pilot, has emerged as the central figure in a remarkable story of courage under extreme pressure.
His actions — staying in the fight despite being badly injured, protecting the aircraft and creating the opening that allowed others to intervene — were decisive.
But the resolution also makes clear that Flight 1073 was saved by a collective response.
Pilots, cabin crew and passengers acted when seconds mattered, turning what could have become an aviation catastrophe into a story of survival.
The episode is a stark reminder that even in an age of advanced aircraft and sophisticated safety systems, human judgement, training and courage remain crucial.
For Captain Machchhar and everyone who stepped forward that day, the recognition from the US Congress is a powerful tribute to extraordinary bravery in the skies.