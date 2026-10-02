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‘Our hero’: India rallies behind flydubai Captain Smit after cockpit attack

Smit praised for courage after fighting to protect passengers on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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People across India show their support for Captain Smit Machchhar following the flydubai cockpit attack.
People across India show their support for Captain Smit Machchhar following the flydubai cockpit attack.
AFP/ANI

India has rallied behind Captain Smit Machchhar, with people across the country expressing their support and admiration for the Indian flydubai pilot injured during a cockpit altercation on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Machchhar was flying flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30 when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him. Despite suffering multiple injuries, the captain managed to take a crucial step that helped prevent the situation from turning into a major disaster.

A fight for control at 14,000 feet

The Boeing 737 aircraft was carrying more than 170 people when the cockpit confrontation began. During the incident, the aircraft went into a steep descent, losing nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to reports.

Machchhar later told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was fighting for his life when he realised the aircraft was going down.

Despite being badly wounded and on the cockpit floor, he managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to enter and help restrain the attacker. A backup flight crew then took control of the aircraft.

Safe landing in Saudi Arabia

The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The passengers were accounted for, while Machchhar and the co-pilot received medical treatment. Machchhar was later transferred to Abu Dhabi for continued treatment and recovery.

The incident is being investigated by authorities, with officials examining the circumstances surrounding the cockpit attack and the co-pilot's actions.

Modi speaks to injured pilot

On Friday, Modi spoke to Machchhar by video call from his hospital bed in Abu Dhabi. The pilot described the ordeal and explained what drove him to continue fighting despite his injuries.

Modi praised Machchhar's courage and wished him a speedy recovery. The Indian Prime Minister has also reached out to the pilot's family.

Machchhar's account has since brought widespread attention to the Indian captain's actions during the crisis.

A pilot's decision under extreme pressure

Machchhar's own account provides a glimpse into the split-second decision that changed the course of the emergency. Speaking to Modi, he recalled recognising that he had to act despite being seriously injured.

Machchhar’s actions have drawn praise from political leaders and officials in India, Israel and the United States.

Pilot recovering in UAE

Machchhar was initially treated in Tabuk after the emergency landing and later returned to the UAE for further medical care.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal visited Machchhar and his family at the hospital and said the pilot was recovering well.

“He was speaking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a great relief for us and, above all, for his family,” Mittal said.

The Indian Embassy and Consulate have said they remain in contact with UAE authorities regarding his medical care and recovery.

Investigations continue

Investigations into the cockpit incident are continuing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The UAE has launched a judicial investigation, while the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority is examining the operational and security aspects of the incident.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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