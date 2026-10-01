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'India is proud': PM Modi praises flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar as ‘hero’ after Tabuk emergency landing

Machchhar was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk where he received medical attention

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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'India is proud': PM Modi praises flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar as ‘hero’ after Tabuk emergency landing

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “hero” after the flight he was operating was diverted to Saudi Arabia following what UAE authorities described as a security incident.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” Modi said in a post on X, praising the pilot for showing “immense courage” and “an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others” despite being seriously injured.

“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” Modi said, adding: “India is proud of Captain Machchhar.”

Modi also prayed for Machchhar’s speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority said flydubai flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30, experienced a security incident that was brought under control.

The incident necessitated the diversion of the aircraft and an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The GCAA said some members of the aircraft crew were injured and transported to a hospital in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment.

The authority said its investigation teams, in coordination with relevant authorities, were continuing to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, including its operational and security aspects.

The GCAA urged the public not to circulate unofficial information or pre-empt the findings of the investigation. It said the findings would be provided once they are issued.

Pilot reported stable

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah said they were following Machchhar’s health condition.

In a post on X, the embassy said Machchhar was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where he was receiving medical attention.

He was reported to be in stable condition, the embassy said, adding that a full update on his health was awaited.

The embassy said it was in contact with Machchhar’s family and would continue to follow up with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.

It also said it hoped Machchhar would recover from his injuries at the earliest.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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