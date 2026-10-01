'India is proud': PM Modi praises flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar as ‘hero’ after Tabuk emergency landing

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” Modi said in a post on X, praising the pilot for showing “immense courage” and “an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others” despite being seriously injured.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “hero” after the flight he was operating was diverted to Saudi Arabia following what UAE authorities described as a security incident.

It also said it hoped Machchhar would recover from his injuries at the earliest.

The embassy said it was in contact with Machchhar’s family and would continue to follow up with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.

He was reported to be in stable condition, the embassy said, adding that a full update on his health was awaited.

In a post on X, the embassy said Machchhar was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where he was receiving medical attention.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah said they were following Machchhar’s health condition.

The GCAA urged the public not to circulate unofficial information or pre-empt the findings of the investigation. It said the findings would be provided once they are issued.

The authority said its investigation teams, in coordination with relevant authorities, were continuing to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, including its operational and security aspects.

The GCAA said some members of the aircraft crew were injured and transported to a hospital in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment.

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