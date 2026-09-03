This India Gate couldn’t survive the journey to Delhi

“We chose India Gate deliberately, as a symbol whose meaning speaks directly to our shared history and future partnership. Because India Gate carries a deep message. On the sculpture, the chocolate version, we enlarged a part of the inscription that commemorates Indian soldiers who fought and fell in Flanders Fields during the First World War. More than a century ago, Indian soldiers travelled thousands of miles to fight on Belgian soil, and we have not forgotten this. We have not forgotten their courage and their sacrifice. It is a part of our history and of our shared history, and it reminds us that peace can never be taken for granted,” he said.