Traditional, magnificent gifts symbolise India's rich traditions, UAE's Year of Family
Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan traditional Indian gifts steeped in cultural significance, in a ceremony that also beautifully aligned with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family.
Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster, shared a video on X and said Modi welcomed the UAE President at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
In the video, Modi is seen guiding Sheikh Mohamed towards an intricately carved wooden swing, set against a vibrant backdrop of marigold flower decorations. The Prime Minister then briefed the UAE President about the significance of the gift before draping a luxurious shawl around his shoulders. The two leaders embraced warmly before settling onto the swing for an intimate conversation.
According to the post by Doordarshan, the centrepiece of Modi's gifts was a Royal Carved Wooden Jhula, a beautifully handcrafted swing from Gujarat that occupies pride of place in many Gujarati family homes. The swing features detailed floral and traditional designs, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship of Indian artisans.
In Gujarati culture, the jhula represents far more than a piece of furniture. It symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates deeply with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family, it said.
Modi also presented Sheikh Mohamed with a Pashmina shawl nestled in an ornate silver box. The shawl, handwoven from the finest wool sourced from Kashmir, is renowned for its softness, lightness and warmth. The decorative silver box, crafted in Telangana, houses this precious textile, together representing India's rich tradition of handloom and handicraft excellence.
A similar shawl was gifted for the UAE’s Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
“She was also gifted Kashmiri Saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma,” the post added.
The gift ceremony took place after Sheikh Mohamed arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon for the historic official visit to India. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi broke protocol to personally receive the UAE President at the Palam Air Base, with the two leaders sharing embraces and firm handshakes that underscored their deep friendship.
Accompanying the President is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to UAE President; several ministers, and top officials, WAM said earlier on Monday.
