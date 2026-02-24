India's Union cabinet approves renaming Kerala to 'Keralam', aligning with cultural heritage

The push for this change has been a persistent effort by Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved resolutions in both 2023 and 2024. Although the Kerala Assembly had previously passed a resolution to this effect, the Ministry of Home Affairs suggested specific technical changes, necessitating a second vote by the state legislature. The Chief Minister emphasised that while the state was formed on linguistic lines on November 1, 1956, it was recorded in the Constitution as ‘Kerala’ despite being known as ‘Keralam’ in the Malayalam language since the Independence struggle.