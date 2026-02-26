He said it sounds awkward to say Keralam Tourism or Keralam Police, as these entities are known by the name Kerala. “Officially, there may be a change and it will be implemented at the expense of taxpayers, but for expats like us, it won’t make a big difference. In our lingo, I don’t think this will change for at least a couple of generations, just as many of us still say Cochin instead of Kochi and Bangalore instead of Bengaluru.”