I was alone in Abu Dhabi, but everything was under control and there was no panic
Dubai: Malayalam actress Swasika, who had travelled to Abu Dhabi for a dance workshop, has landed in Kerala after taking the repatriation flight.
She told local reporters that there was no 'heavy panic situation', as reported by several Malayalam news channels. Everyone was alert and understandably anxious, but everything was under control.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
"Heavy panic situation is not there, but still, as we are from another country, so definitely we will get a little panic... I was supposed to come on 28th February... Everything was under control and I am back to Kerala in four days!" Swasika said.
"Such great care was taken throughout my stay," she added.
Bollywood actor Esha Gupta was also stuck in Dubai, but is back home just like dancer and actress Swasika. Esha shared on social media that she has now returned safely to India.
"Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God's blessing to safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th(Sunday). By 1pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home."
The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country.