Make life choices on your own terms and don't think a failed marriage is the end of life
Dubai: Manju Warrier, acclaimed actress, biker, and Dileep’s ex-wife, recently opened up about her perspective on marriage, women's independence and how they work at building their own lives on their own terms.
Manju is one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved actors and is known for her powerful roles on screen. After her divorce with actor Dileep, she made a comeback in Malayalam movies and continues to rule the screens.
“Marriage is not the last word in life or anything,” she said, reflecting on the way society often frames marriage as the ultimate goal for women.
“I’ve been impressed by the choices young women are making today. Girls are deciding for themselves whether or when to marry, and I feel parents who support these choices are doing something incredible," she said in Malayalam. She even took the example of a video where a woman from Kerala chose to get a heavy vehicle lorry license to transport apples from Kashmir to Kerala.
'Such women are truly inspiring, they are marching to their own beats," said Manju.
She also lauded women who work in foreign countries and support family back home in Kerala. She felt they were truly fierce.
She emphasised the importance of personal freedom and self-discovery: “You have to fly, find your own wings, and create your own space. You have to define your own life and make choices that reflect who you are, not what anyone else expects you to be.”
Warrier’s words resonated with many, highlighting the evolving mindset of modern women in India.
Speaking from her own experiences, she encouraged women to embrace independence and not let traditional pressures dictate their lives.
Her message was clear: marriage is a chapter, not the conclusion, and self-empowerment should always come first.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox