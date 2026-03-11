This controversy about his personal life is unlikely to affect his career, she says
Dubai: Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has weighed in on the rabid attention surrounding stars Vijay and Trisha Krishnan after their recent appearance at a wedding reception.
Photos of the duo together sparked widespread discussion across social media, but Khushbu feels the hype is unnecessary.
In a conversation with IANS, she questioned the public’s fascination with the matter.
“Everyone has a personal life that deserves respect,” she said.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
“Unless someone’s personal life directly impacts society, there’s no need to debate or dissect it. Vijay and Trisha live their own lives, and the public shouldn’t interfere.”
Khushbu elaborated, “I don’t understand why this is a big deal. Their personal life doesn’t affect anyone. People have their own lives to live—why should they focus on what others are doing?”
When asked whether the speculation could hurt Vijay’s popularity, Khushbu dismissed the notion outright. She believes fans can differentiate between what matters and what doesn’t.
“People make their own decisions about the stars they admire. A person is a human being first—whether they are a leader or a superstar. That doesn’t give anyone the right to comment on their private life,” she explained.
Khushbu also stressed that public figures deserve privacy just like anyone else. Fame or leadership status, she said, shouldn’t make every facet of a person’s life fair game for public scrutiny.
“The focus should be on one’s own life rather than speculating about a celebrity’s choices,” she added.
Vijay, often referred to as Thalapathy by his fans, is one of Tamil cinema’s leading actors. His every public appearance draws attention, underlining the influence of social media on celebrity culture.
And he is no stranger to headlines, but recent personal developments have put him under a different kind of spotlight. Earlier this week, reports emerged that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. While fans continue to support him, the situation raises questions about how this could affect his budding political career.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
Vijay’s appeal has long been tied to his cinematic image. Blockbusters like Kaththi, Mersal, Bigil, and Sarkar portray him as a hero fighting for social justice, corruption-free governance, and family values. Off-screen, his fan clubs elevate him further, with midnight screenings, celebratory rituals, and fan interactions that reinforce his image as a moral, socially conscious figure.
Divorce, particularly with personal allegations, complicates the “family man” image that has been central to his brand. Older voters in Tamil Nadu often weigh moral character alongside political positions, making this development potentially sensitive.
Yet, Vijay’s younger fan base, including a significant Gen Z electorate, may be more influenced by his films, speeches, and political messaging than by personal matters.