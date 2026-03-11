GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Why Khushbu Sundar defended Vijay and Trisha amid wedding buzz: 'Their personal lives are their own'

This controversy about his personal life is unlikely to affect his career, she says

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Khushboo Sundar
Khushboo Sundar

Dubai: Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has weighed in on the rabid attention surrounding stars Vijay and Trisha Krishnan after their recent appearance at a wedding reception.

Photos of the duo together sparked widespread discussion across social media, but Khushbu feels the hype is unnecessary.

In a conversation with IANS, she questioned the public’s fascination with the matter.

“Everyone has a personal life that deserves respect,” she said.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

“Unless someone’s personal life directly impacts society, there’s no need to debate or dissect it. Vijay and Trisha live their own lives, and the public shouldn’t interfere.”

Khushbu elaborated, “I don’t understand why this is a big deal. Their personal life doesn’t affect anyone. People have their own lives to live—why should they focus on what others are doing?”

When asked whether the speculation could hurt Vijay’s popularity, Khushbu dismissed the notion outright. She believes fans can differentiate between what matters and what doesn’t.

“People make their own decisions about the stars they admire. A person is a human being first—whether they are a leader or a superstar. That doesn’t give anyone the right to comment on their private life,” she explained.

Khushbu also stressed that public figures deserve privacy just like anyone else. Fame or leadership status, she said, shouldn’t make every facet of a person’s life fair game for public scrutiny.

“The focus should be on one’s own life rather than speculating about a celebrity’s choices,” she added.

Vijay, often referred to as Thalapathy by his fans, is one of Tamil cinema’s leading actors. His every public appearance draws attention, underlining the influence of social media on celebrity culture.

And he is no stranger to headlines, but recent personal developments have put him under a different kind of spotlight. Earlier this week, reports emerged that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. While fans continue to support him, the situation raises questions about how this could affect his budding political career.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Vijay’s appeal has long been tied to his cinematic image. Blockbusters like Kaththi, Mersal, Bigil, and Sarkar portray him as a hero fighting for social justice, corruption-free governance, and family values. Off-screen, his fan clubs elevate him further, with midnight screenings, celebratory rituals, and fan interactions that reinforce his image as a moral, socially conscious figure.

Divorce, particularly with personal allegations, complicates the “family man” image that has been central to his brand. Older voters in Tamil Nadu often weigh moral character alongside political positions, making this development potentially sensitive.

Yet, Vijay’s younger fan base, including a significant Gen Z electorate, may be more influenced by his films, speeches, and political messaging than by personal matters.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tamil Cinemaindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

Vikram Bhatt defends Vijay and Trisha amid scrutiny

3m read
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding reception of Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan spark relationship rumors

2m read
Iftar at Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm.

UAE’s most elegant Iftar destinations this Ramadan

8m read
Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier bats for bold women making life choices

2m read