Vijay and Trisha Krishnan spark relationship rumors with first public appearance at Wedding, first since divorce scandal

Vijay and Trisha's wedding outing ignites speculation on their relationship status

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding reception of Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son.
X

Dubai: Tamil actor and politician Vijay, who also heads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was seen with actor Trisha Krishnan at a wedding reception in Chennai earlier this week.

Videos from the event, shared widely on social media, show Vijay in traditional attire carrying a bouquet, while Trisha wore an ivory with gold silk saree. The reception was held for producer Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi’s son.

The appearance comes barely a week after reports surfaced regarding Vijay’s personal life. His wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce in December 2025, with the petition scheduled for a hearing on April 20.

The wedding footage has generated significant attention online, with discussions taking place across platforms such as X and Reddit. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has issued any public statement regarding the recent coverage.

Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, and have two children: Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

He's one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars and is the latest actor to plunge into politics. His moves and his life - both professional and personal - are therefore more scrutinised a lot more now.

Vijay’s cinematic image, often portraying a moral, family-oriented hero in films like Kaththi, Mersal, Bigil, and Sarkar, has long bolstered his public persona.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
