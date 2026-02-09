Who is Dhakshineswar Suresh, the new Indian tennis hero drawing comparisons with Leander Paes?

Fast forward to February 2026 and the 6ft 5in player is being mentioned in the same breath as tennis Hall of Famer Leander Paes after single-handedly steering 33rd-ranked India past World No 6 Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 1 under the lights on a thrilling Sunday in Bengaluru.

Dubai: When US college student Dhakshineswar Suresh defeated former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the World Tennis League in Bengaluru in December 2023, only a few eyebrows were raised. It was more like a flash in the pan and not many tennis aficionados took notice.

World No 457 Suresh again returned to court for the decider against the less-fatigued Guy Den Ouden after rusty Sumit Nagal’s defeat to De Jong in the first reverse singles. With his big serves and fierce forehands, the Indian from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, eked out a famous 6-4, 7-6(4) victory with an inside-out forehand before sinking to the court in celebration.

After earning India a point against the Dutch team’s highest-ranked player Jesper De Jong in Saturday’s singles, the 25-year-old teamed up with Yuki Bhambri for the doubles against David Pel and Sander Arends to start the day. Playing together for the first time, the Indian pair produced an inspired performance, clinching a 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1) win after three hours to edge the hosts ahead in the tie for the first time.

Standing between India and a place at November’s Davis Cup finals will be South Korea, and with Suresh boasting a 4-0 record in Davis Cup matches so far and Nagal fully recovered from his injury, India have a very good chance of progressing.

A Davis Cup finalist in 1966, 1974 and 1987, India have now won three consecutive Davis Cup ties for the first time since 2013-14. In 2025, they defeated Togo before stunning Switzerland to reach the 2026 Qualifiers, and having now seen off 2024 finalist the Netherlands, the Asian country is into the second Qualifier round for the first time since the format was introduced in 2019.

“Hats off to Suresh, who played fantastic tennis,” Haarhuis told DavisCup.com. “He carried the Indian team. He’s definitely not ranked where he should be ranked, when he plays like this. I’m not sure if he’s playing enough tournaments. I think he will definitely improve his ranking very fast as soon as he turns pro. He’s got a good future. What he showed this weekend was very promising.”

Bhambri told DavisCup.com: “He’s been very high on confidence. He’s done great for India in Davis Cup. I just wanted to let him be, play and really just bring his firepower which he did today.”

“It’s just a different feeling when you’re playing for your country,” Suresh said after the win. “You are not playing for yourself, you’re playing for the whole nation. I have played some different tennis in these last four matches at the Davis Cup. I’m really happy that I did that.”

With the effort, he became the first Indian to win three matches in a Davis Cup tie since Paes in 2004. It also ensured India of their deepest run in Davis Cup since losing in the last 16 to defending champions Serbia 15 years ago.

