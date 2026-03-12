Lawyer claims celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup win disrespected the national flag
A complaint has been filed against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Shivajinagar Police Station in Bengaluru, alleging disrespect to the national flag during celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup victory.
The complaint was submitted by Pune-based lawyer Wajed Khan Bidkar, who has sought action against the cricketer over the incident. According to the application, videos of the Indian team celebrating their win at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have been widely shared on social media.
In one of the clips, Pandya is seen celebrating with the Indian tricolour draped over his shoulder while dancing and running on the field.
The complainant alleged that during the celebrations, the cricketer was also seen lying down with his girlfriend while the flag remained draped over him. Bidkar claims this amounted to disrespect to the national flag.
Speaking to reporters, the lawyer said the national flag should always be treated with dignity under the law.
Bidkar said he initially approached the police to file the complaint and argued that the matter concerned the dignity of the national flag, which represents the entire country.
Police at the Shivajinagar station accepted the written complaint and provided an acknowledgement copy. Officials have not yet commented on whether a formal case will be registered.
The celebrations followed India’s emphatic victory over New Zealand national cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.
India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their title, sparking celebrations among players and fans at the stadium and across the country.