GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Complaint filed against India’s Hardik Pandya over alleged flag disrespect

Lawyer claims celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup win disrespected the national flag

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya along with his girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma celebrates after India's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya along with his girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma celebrates after India's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP

A complaint has been filed against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Shivajinagar Police Station in Bengaluru, alleging disrespect to the national flag during celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup victory.

The complaint was submitted by Pune-based lawyer Wajed Khan Bidkar, who has sought action against the cricketer over the incident. According to the application, videos of the Indian team celebrating their win at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have been widely shared on social media.

Allegations over celebration video

In one of the clips, Pandya is seen celebrating with the Indian tricolour draped over his shoulder while dancing and running on the field.

The complainant alleged that during the celebrations, the cricketer was also seen lying down with his girlfriend while the flag remained draped over him. Bidkar claims this amounted to disrespect to the national flag.

Speaking to reporters, the lawyer said the national flag should always be treated with dignity under the law.

Complaint accepted by police

Bidkar said he initially approached the police to file the complaint and argued that the matter concerned the dignity of the national flag, which represents the entire country.

Police at the Shivajinagar station accepted the written complaint and provided an acknowledgement copy. Officials have not yet commented on whether a formal case will be registered.

India’s big win

The celebrations followed India’s emphatic victory over New Zealand national cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their title, sparking celebrations among players and fans at the stadium and across the country.

Related Topics:
indiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.

Dube: From quitting cricket at 14 to T20 crunch man

4m read
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

Fans celebrate as India win third T20 World Cup

2m read
Fans wave India's national flag before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026.

T20 World Cup achieves record milestone

2m read
India's Hardik Pandya prepares to bowl during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

Hardik Pandya gifts expensive car to ex-wife, son

1m read