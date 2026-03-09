Meet the women behind T20 World Cup champions

Among those who caught the most attention was Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. She was seen celebrating with Pandya, enjoying the moment and even dancing during the festivities. Fans were also curious when Ishan Kishan was spotted with a woman during the celebrations. It was later revealed to be his rumoured girlfriend, Aditi Hundia. Her appearance alongside Kishan quickly became a talking point as the two were seen laughing, dancing and soaking in the celebrations together.

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress with an academic background in Economics and Finance. Over the years, she has appeared in several music videos, independent films and advertising campaigns for well-known brands. She has also walked the runway for prominent designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani. Her appearances with Pandya, along with their social media posts, often draw attention from fans.

After her pageant journey, Aditi moved into fashion modelling and later launched her own fashion and makeup label. With over 350K followers on Instagram, she has also established herself as a content creator and social media influencer. Aditi has been linked to Kishan for the past few years, and the two have been spotted together on several occasions.

Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-based model and entrepreneur. Born and raised in Jaipur, she began participating in college fashion shows and local events while still a student, which eventually led her into the world of pageantry. She gained recognition in 2017 when she became a finalist at Miss India. A year later, she won the Miss Diva Supranational title and went on to represent India at Miss Supranational 2019.

Before moving into sports broadcasting, she worked as a model and was also a finalist in the Femina Miss India pageant. In 2014, she appeared on the reality television show MTV Splitsvilla. Over time, she transitioned fully into sports journalism and television presenting. Sanjana married Jasprit Bumrah in 2021, and the couple have a son together.

Charulatha has been a constant presence in Samson’s life. The two first met at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, long before fame entered their lives. They were classmates, simply two students pursuing their own ambitions. After five years of being together, they married in a private ceremony in Kovalam on December 22, 2018. Charulatha is an entrepreneur and HR professional who holds a Master’s degree from Loyola College of Social Sciences. Unlike many partners of public figures, she prefers to maintain a low profile while supporting Samson from behind the scenes.

While Suryakumar focused on building his cricket career — first making a name for himself in the Indian Premier League before representing India internationally — Devisha pursued her passion for classical dance. She later expanded her career as a dance coach and entrepreneur. After several years together, the couple got married in 2016. Recently, rumours have been circulating that the couple may be expecting their first child after Devisha was congratulated by paparazzi.

Shivam Dube’s wife, Anjum Khan, is an Indian model, actress and dubbing artist. The couple married in July 2021 in a ceremony that beautifully blended Hindu and Muslim traditions. Anjum studied Fine Arts at Aligarh Muslim University and began her career as a model before appearing in Hindi television serials and music videos. She has also worked as a professional voice-over artist for Bollywood films. In recent years, Anjum has focused more on family life with Dube and their two children.

Axar Patel’s wife, Meha Patel, is an Indian nutritionist, dietitian and entrepreneur who prefers to keep her personal life largely private. She is a certified dietitian who focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles through proper nutrition, fitness awareness and balanced dietary habits. Alongside her professional work in health and wellness, she is also involved in entrepreneurial ventures related to lifestyle and wellbeing. The couple had been in a relationship for several years before Axar rose to fame in international cricket. The couple has a baby boy, Haksh Patel who is currently three years old.

