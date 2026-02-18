GOLD/FOREX
India opener Abhishek Sharma out for third straight duck at T20 World Cup

The left-hander is currently ranked the world’s No 1 T20I batter

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Abhishek Sharma is clean bowled during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Things continue to unravel for India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma at the T20 World Cup. Arriving in the Netherlands clash after registering back-to-back ducks, there was no turnaround in fortunes as he was bowled for a duck on Wednesday — his third consecutive score of zero in the tournament.

The left-hander, currently ranked the world’s No. 1 T20I batter, saw his stumps shattered by off-spinner Aryan Dutt in Ahmedabad, silencing the stunned home crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

The 25-year-old is yet to open his account in three appearances at the competition. He had missed India’s second Group A fixture against Namibia due to a stomach infection.

Earlier, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisted the youngster is not feeling the heat.

“We don’t unnecessary over-analyse,” India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters. “Because sometimes you start to make your own assumptions what the opposition are doing.

“He has his plans sorted and follows the way he wants to play. Obviously we discuss about the oppositions and their bowling strengths. It is all normal for every batter,” he added.

Stomach infection

“He has made runs before he was unwell,” said Kotak. “The T20 format is a high-risk game and players will get out at some point. If we start stressing on such things then there will be pressure on players.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

