India opener Abhishek Sharma out for third straight duck at T20 World Cup

The 25-year-old missed the second match against Namibia due to a stomach infection. On either side of that absence, he recorded two ducks — dismissed first ball against the USA and fourth ball versus Pakistan — meaning he has faced just five deliveries in the competition so far.

Dubai: Things continue to unravel for India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma at the T20 World Cup. Arriving in the Netherlands clash after registering back-to-back ducks , there was no turnaround in fortunes as he was bowled for a duck on Wednesday — his third consecutive score of zero in the tournament.

