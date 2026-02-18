India opener Abhishek Sharma out for third straight duck at T20 World Cup

The left-hander is currently ranked the world’s No 1 T20I batter
Dubai: Things continue to unravel for India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma at the T20 World Cup. Arriving in the Netherlands clash after registering back-to-back ducks, there was no turnaround in fortunes as he was bowled for a duck on Wednesday — his third consecutive score of zero in the tournament.
The left-hander, currently ranked the world’s No. 1 T20I batter, saw his stumps shattered by off-spinner Aryan Dutt in Ahmedabad, silencing the stunned home crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium.
The 25-year-old is yet to open his account in three appearances at the competition. He had missed India’s second Group A fixture against Namibia due to a stomach infection.
Earlier, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisted the youngster is not feeling the heat.
“We don’t unnecessary over-analyse,” India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters. “Because sometimes you start to make your own assumptions what the opposition are doing.
“He has his plans sorted and follows the way he wants to play. Obviously we discuss about the oppositions and their bowling strengths. It is all normal for every batter,” he added.
The 25-year-old missed the second match against Namibia due to a stomach infection. On either side of that absence, he recorded two ducks — dismissed first ball against the USA and fourth ball versus Pakistan — meaning he has faced just five deliveries in the competition so far.
“He has made runs before he was unwell,” said Kotak. “The T20 format is a high-risk game and players will get out at some point. If we start stressing on such things then there will be pressure on players.