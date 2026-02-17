GOLD/FOREX
Indian batting coach says no pressure on Abhishek Sharma

Reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya could be rested

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Abhishek Sharma
AFP

Dubai: As India gear up to take on the Netherlands in their fourth Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, several changes to the playing XI could be on the cards.

The defending champions have already sealed a place in the Super 8s after winning all three of their group-stage matches. Attention, however, remains on Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who is yet to score in the tournament. Despite that, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisted the youngster is not feeling the heat.

“We don’t unnecessary over-analyse,” India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters. “Because sometimes you start to make your own assumptions what the opposition are doing.

“He has his plans sorted and follows the way he wants to play. Obviously we discuss about the oppositions and their bowling strengths. It is all normal for every batter,” he added.

Stomach infection

The 25-year-old missed the second match against Namibia due to a stomach infection. On either side of that absence, he recorded two ducks — dismissed first ball against the USA and fourth ball versus Pakistan — meaning he has faced just five deliveries in the competition so far.

“He has made runs before he was unwell,” said Kotak. “The T20 format is a high-risk game and players will get out at some point. If we start stressing on such things then there will be pressure on players.

“He is in good form, he has got a clear plan and clear mindset.”

Kotak also dismissed suggestions that India might treat the upcoming fixture as a dead rubber, even though it will not impact their qualification.

“Every game is important for momentum,” he said. “We played the last game with the same intent and will play the next game with the same intent.”

Reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya could be rested for Wednesday’s encounter. In that case, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar are expected to come into the starting XI.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
