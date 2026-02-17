Indian batting coach says no pressure on Abhishek Sharma

Reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya could be rested
Dubai: As India gear up to take on the Netherlands in their fourth Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, several changes to the playing XI could be on the cards.
The defending champions have already sealed a place in the Super 8s after winning all three of their group-stage matches. Attention, however, remains on Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who is yet to score in the tournament. Despite that, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisted the youngster is not feeling the heat.
“We don’t unnecessary over-analyse,” India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters. “Because sometimes you start to make your own assumptions what the opposition are doing.
“He has his plans sorted and follows the way he wants to play. Obviously we discuss about the oppositions and their bowling strengths. It is all normal for every batter,” he added.
The 25-year-old missed the second match against Namibia due to a stomach infection. On either side of that absence, he recorded two ducks — dismissed first ball against the USA and fourth ball versus Pakistan — meaning he has faced just five deliveries in the competition so far.
“He has made runs before he was unwell,” said Kotak. “The T20 format is a high-risk game and players will get out at some point. If we start stressing on such things then there will be pressure on players.
“He is in good form, he has got a clear plan and clear mindset.”
Kotak also dismissed suggestions that India might treat the upcoming fixture as a dead rubber, even though it will not impact their qualification.
“Every game is important for momentum,” he said. “We played the last game with the same intent and will play the next game with the same intent.”
Reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya could be rested for Wednesday’s encounter. In that case, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar are expected to come into the starting XI.