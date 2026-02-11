Abhishek Sharma hospitalised, doubtful for Namibia match

25 year old missed training at T20 World Cup due to suspected stomach infection
Dubai: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi after complaining of a stomach infection, casting doubt over his availability for Thursday’s T20 World Cup clash against Namibia.
The 25-year-old missed India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday night and remains under medical observation.
Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Sharma is dealing with a “tummy issue” but said the team is hopeful he will recover in time.
“As for Abhishek, he’s dealing with a tummy issue, but we are hopeful that he’ll be fit in time for the match against Namibia,” Doeschate said.
Sharma had appeared unwell during the team dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence on Sunday, where he was the first player to leave.
If ruled out, his absence could pave the way for Sanju Samson to partner the in-form Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. However, Samson endured a difficult run as an opener during India’s recent 4-1 home series victory over New Zealand.