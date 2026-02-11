GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Abhishek Sharma hospitalised, doubtful for Namibia match

25 year old missed training at T20 World Cup due to suspected stomach infection

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Abhishek Sharma during a break in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 4, 2026.
India's Abhishek Sharma during a break in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 4, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi after complaining of a stomach infection, casting doubt over his availability for Thursday’s T20 World Cup clash against Namibia.

The 25-year-old missed India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday night and remains under medical observation.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Sharma is dealing with a “tummy issue” but said the team is hopeful he will recover in time.

“As for Abhishek, he’s dealing with a tummy issue, but we are hopeful that he’ll be fit in time for the match against Namibia,” Doeschate said.

Sharma had appeared unwell during the team dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence on Sunday, where he was the first player to leave.

If ruled out, his absence could pave the way for Sanju Samson to partner the in-form Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. However, Samson endured a difficult run as an opener during India’s recent 4-1 home series victory over New Zealand.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

England's Sam Curran reacts after his team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.

Sam Curran enjoys drive in Lamborghini with girlfriend

1m read
India's Mohammed Siraj

Siraj replaces injured Rana in India’s T20 WC squad

1m read
India's Abhishek Sharma on January 25, 2026.

Indian players shine in latest ICC T20 rankings

2m read
Rohit Sharma

How Rohit Sharma rebuilt his game after 2019 World Cup

2m read