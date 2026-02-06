GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Harshit Rana in India’s T20 World Cup squad

Warm-up match setback leaves India reshuffling pace attack ahead of tournament

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj
AFP

India have drafted in Mohammed Siraj to replace pacer Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after suffering a knee injury.

Rana picked up the injury during India’s warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. He bowled just one over, conceding 16 runs, and took no further part in the game.

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that scans and specialist consultations found the 24-year-old unfit for the tournament. The board also wished him a speedy recovery.

Siraj will now join the squad as his replacement.

Rana’s absence comes as a setback for the defending champions, especially with concerns already surrounding the fitness of spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Updated squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-Cupcricketindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Vivian Kingma of Netherland celebrates after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – All the details

5m read
Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE at 2026 T20 World Cup

1m read
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 trophy at The Louvre Abu Dhabi ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 that begins tomorrow in UAE and Oman.

ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to relocate matches

2m read
Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh says no T20 World Cup ultimatum from ICC

2m read