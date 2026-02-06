Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Harshit Rana in India’s T20 World Cup squad

Warm-up match setback leaves India reshuffling pace attack ahead of tournament
India have drafted in Mohammed Siraj to replace pacer Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after suffering a knee injury.
Rana picked up the injury during India’s warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. He bowled just one over, conceding 16 runs, and took no further part in the game.
In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that scans and specialist consultations found the 24-year-old unfit for the tournament. The board also wished him a speedy recovery.
Siraj will now join the squad as his replacement.
Rana’s absence comes as a setback for the defending champions, especially with concerns already surrounding the fitness of spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar.
Updated squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj.
