Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Harshit Rana in India’s T20 World Cup squad

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that scans and specialist consultations found the 24-year-old unfit for the tournament. The board also wished him a speedy recovery.

Rana picked up the injury during India’s warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. He bowled just one over, conceding 16 runs, and took no further part in the game.

India have drafted in Mohammed Siraj to replace pacer Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after suffering a knee injury.

Rana’s absence comes as a setback for the defending champions, especially with concerns already surrounding the fitness of spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.