Fans erupt in joy as India clinch third T20 World Cup title

India script history, become first team to successfully defend ICC T20 World Cup title

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP
1/14
Fans wave Indian flags and cheer inside the Narendra Modi Stadium as India defeat New Zealand to secure their third ICC T20 World Cup title in front of more than 90,000 spectators.
AFP
2/14
Indian cricket fans wave the national flag as they celebrate their team’s victory over New Zealand in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, on a street in Varanasi, India, on March 8, 2026.
AFP
3/14
India's Arshdeep Singh (R), Ishan Kishan (L) and Abhishek Sharma (front) dance during a victory lap after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP
4/14
Indian cricket fans burst firecrackers as they celebrate their team's victory in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand.
AFP
5/14
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) and his teammate Axar Patel (R) celebrate during a victory lap after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP
6/14
Indian supporters celebrate long after the final ball as the team seals a dominant 96-run victory to lift the trophy.
AFP
7/14
People celebrate India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 final, in Prayagraj.
ANI
8/14
Celebrations erupt as supporters cheer India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final.
ANI
9/14
People celebrate India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 final match at India Gate in New Delhi on March 9, 2026.
ANI
10/14
Sanju Samson acknowledges the roaring crowd after his explosive 89 off 46 balls powers India to a massive score in the championship match.
AFP
11/14
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
AFP
12/14
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya (L) along with his girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma (2L) celebrates after India's win.
AFP
13/14
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner (R) watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP
14/14
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
