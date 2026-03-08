T20 World Cup final: India and New Zealand ready for big clash

Suryakumar Yadav, India: "It's obviously a special feeling that I'm going to lead tomorrow. Leading such a wonderful side into a final. That too on home soil. It's always a special feeling. Very excited. Of course, there are nerves. There will be butterflies in the stomach. But there's no pressure. There's no fun. I'm also very excited. And all the boys and support staff, everyone. I'm sure the whole of India is excited for tomorrow. We just want to keep everything very, very simple. Not to complicate. We've been trying to do a lot of good things. Trying to continue the same things. I think it has been a very long journey for me. And as I said again, leading India, that too in such a big event, a big occasion. I am very happy. Very happy for my family, also everyone."

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand: "That's the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home. I am pretty excited. We have played before. There are no secrets to it. The boys are buzzing for tomorrow. It is a one-game shootout tomorrow. Boys are excited."