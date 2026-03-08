GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup final: India and New Zealand ready for big clash

Men in Blue eye history as Kiwis look to spoil hosts' party

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer and Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
cricketICC T20 WORLD CUP
New Zealand meet India in another ICC final
AP
The big day has arrived. A sea of blue gradually fills the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ready to host the highly anticipated T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand. With over 100,000 fans expected to attend, the atmosphere is electric. India reaches the final after a thrilling seven-run victory over England, while New Zealand showcased their dominance with a commanding nine-wicket win over South Africa. As the Suryakumar Yadav's side aim to defend their title in historic fashion and make history by becoming the first team to win the tournament three times, New Zealand stands ready to spoil their celebrations. There will be entertainment unlimited as flobal pop superstar Ricky Martin, alongside iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, will headline a spectacular closing ceremony.

Pitch and weather report

The final will be played on the centre wicket, which also hosted the IPL 2025 final. Fortunately for Indian fans, this is not the same pitch where India suffered one of their biggest heartbreaks of the 2023 World Cup against Australia. The red-and-black soil surface is expected to favour batting, and the chasing team has won five out of eight matches played here. Over 100,000 spectators are expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahmedabad is forecast to be sweltering hot on Sunday, with temperatures reaching around 41°C during the day and cooling to 23°C at night. The skies are expected to stay mostly sunny, with intense afternoon sunshine. There’s little to no chance of rain, and conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the evening.

Pakistan's Farhan still leads run charts

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign did not go according to plan and there were very few positives to take away. But one performance stood tall above the disappointment. Click here to read more.

Closing ceremony has started

Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony. Click here to read more

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Washington Sundar's message to fans

Stars arrive for the final

A lot of stars have arrived for the big final. Among those early to reach the venue were former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Dhoni and Rohit were also at the ground to watch the semi-final match in Mumbai with his wife Sakshi, along with many other celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and KL Rahul.

Dhoni is here to watch the final

What the captains said

Suryakumar Yadav, India: "It's obviously a special feeling that I'm going to lead tomorrow. Leading such a wonderful side into a final. That too on home soil. It's always a special feeling. Very excited. Of course, there are nerves. There will be butterflies in the stomach. But there's no pressure. There's no fun. I'm also very excited. And all the boys and support staff, everyone. I'm sure the whole of India is excited for tomorrow. We just want to keep everything very, very simple. Not to complicate. We've been trying to do a lot of good things. Trying to continue the same things. I think it has been a very long journey for me. And as I said again, leading India, that too in such a big event, a big occasion. I am very happy. Very happy for my family, also everyone."

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand: "That's the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home. I am pretty excited. We have played before. There are no secrets to it. The boys are buzzing for tomorrow. It is a one-game shootout tomorrow. Boys are excited."

Security briefing

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Sector-1, Ahmedabad City, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar told ANI, "More than 121 police officers and more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed. Special barricades have been installed at gate numbers 1 and 2 where there is a large crowd, and police officers have been deployed so that people do not face any problems. There are more than 300 CCTV cameras throughout the stadium, which will monitor the match arrangements. Security arrangements have also been completed for VVIP security. Traffic police will also be deployed in large numbers on the roads."

Fans are ready for the spectacle 

Whole country will stop' as India dreams of home World Cup glory

Tens of thousands of Indian cricket fans streamed toward the T20 World Cup final stadium Sunday and millions more will be glued to their televisions desperate to witness a historic home triumph. Read the article here

Elsewhere, five wickets in five balls, New Zealand cricketer creates history

A cricketer in New Zealand made history with an extraordinary bowling spell, claiming six wickets in just eight deliveries — five of them in five consecutive balls.

Click here for full article

Why part of me wants New Zealand to win the final

My heart says India must win the T20 World Cup final. India are defenitely the favourites here. Playing at home, in front of a packed stadium and millions watching across the country, this is the moment Indian fans have been waiting for. The pressure is enormous and expectations are even bigger. If India lose the final on home soil, the disappointment will be massive.

But if I am being completely honest, there is also another feeling quietly sitting at the back of my mind. If India somehow loses, I would still feel happy for New Zealand.

Click here to read the full article

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
