T20 World Cup final: India and New Zealand ready for big clash

Men in Blue eye history as Kiwis look to spoil hosts' party
The final will be played on the centre wicket, which also hosted the IPL 2025 final. Fortunately for Indian fans, this is not the same pitch where India suffered one of their biggest heartbreaks of the 2023 World Cup against Australia. The red-and-black soil surface is expected to favour batting, and the chasing team has won five out of eight matches played here. Over 100,000 spectators are expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Ahmedabad is forecast to be sweltering hot on Sunday, with temperatures reaching around 41°C during the day and cooling to 23°C at night. The skies are expected to stay mostly sunny, with intense afternoon sunshine. There’s little to no chance of rain, and conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the evening.
Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign did not go according to plan and there were very few positives to take away. But one performance stood tall above the disappointment. Click here to read more.
Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony. Click here to read more
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
A lot of stars have arrived for the big final. Among those early to reach the venue were former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Dhoni and Rohit were also at the ground to watch the semi-final match in Mumbai with his wife Sakshi, along with many other celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and KL Rahul.
Suryakumar Yadav, India: "It's obviously a special feeling that I'm going to lead tomorrow. Leading such a wonderful side into a final. That too on home soil. It's always a special feeling. Very excited. Of course, there are nerves. There will be butterflies in the stomach. But there's no pressure. There's no fun. I'm also very excited. And all the boys and support staff, everyone. I'm sure the whole of India is excited for tomorrow. We just want to keep everything very, very simple. Not to complicate. We've been trying to do a lot of good things. Trying to continue the same things. I think it has been a very long journey for me. And as I said again, leading India, that too in such a big event, a big occasion. I am very happy. Very happy for my family, also everyone."
Mitchell Santner, New Zealand: "That's the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home. I am pretty excited. We have played before. There are no secrets to it. The boys are buzzing for tomorrow. It is a one-game shootout tomorrow. Boys are excited."
Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Sector-1, Ahmedabad City, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar told ANI, "More than 121 police officers and more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed. Special barricades have been installed at gate numbers 1 and 2 where there is a large crowd, and police officers have been deployed so that people do not face any problems. There are more than 300 CCTV cameras throughout the stadium, which will monitor the match arrangements. Security arrangements have also been completed for VVIP security. Traffic police will also be deployed in large numbers on the roads."
Tens of thousands of Indian cricket fans streamed toward the T20 World Cup final stadium Sunday and millions more will be glued to their televisions desperate to witness a historic home triumph. Read the article
A cricketer in New Zealand made history with an extraordinary bowling spell, claiming six wickets in just eight deliveries — five of them in five consecutive balls.
Click here for full article
My heart says India must win the T20 World Cup final. India are defenitely the favourites here. Playing at home, in front of a packed stadium and millions watching across the country, this is the moment Indian fans have been waiting for. The pressure is enormous and expectations are even bigger. If India lose the final on home soil, the disappointment will be massive.
But if I am being completely honest, there is also another feeling quietly sitting at the back of my mind. If India somehow loses, I would still feel happy for New Zealand.
to read the full article