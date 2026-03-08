Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony

Co-hosts India face off against New Zealand in a highly anticipated title clash
Dubai: Puerto Rican pop sensation Ricky Martin, iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh will headline the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Merging global star power with the electric energy of Indian music, the ceremony promises thrilling performances from the world-renowned artists just before co-hosts India face off against New Zealand in a highly anticipated showdown to close cricket’s biggest T20 event.
Falguni Pathak, a beloved Gujarati icon, will kick off the festivities, adding a local touch to the Ahmedabad spectacle. With her signature hits like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and O Piya, Pathak will be joined by 50 Bollywood dancers and a vibrant choreography that will transform the stadium into a lively festival atmosphere, according to a ICC release.
Sukhbir Singh, known as the “Prince of Bhangra,” will take the stage next, bringing his infectious Punjab sound and the rhythmic beats of the Dhol Wala, along with a powerful troupe of dancers. A modern giant in Punjabi pop music, Sukhbir is internationally recognised for smash hits like Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.
Finally, the ceremony will close with an electrifying performance from two-time Grammy winner and five-time Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin. With a career spanning global chart-toppers like Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem La Copa de la Vida, Ricky Martin will bring his trademark high-energy stadium performance to the world’s largest cricket stadium, adding another milestone to his legendary career.
“I’m thrilled to be part of such a monumental event,” said Ricky Martin. “Sport and music have a unique power to unite people, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that. I’m excited to perform at the closing ceremony and share this incredible energy with fans in the stadium and across the globe.”