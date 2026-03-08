GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh to perform at T20 World Cup closing ceremony

Co-hosts India face off against New Zealand in a highly anticipated title clash

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin
ANI

Dubai: Puerto Rican pop sensation Ricky Martin, iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh will headline the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Merging global star power with the electric energy of Indian music, the ceremony promises thrilling performances from the world-renowned artists just before co-hosts India face off against New Zealand in a highly anticipated showdown to close cricket’s biggest T20 event.

Falguni Pathak, a beloved Gujarati icon, will kick off the festivities, adding a local touch to the Ahmedabad spectacle. With her signature hits like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and O Piya, Pathak will be joined by 50 Bollywood dancers and a vibrant choreography that will transform the stadium into a lively festival atmosphere, according to a ICC release.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Sukhbir Singh, known as the “Prince of Bhangra,” will take the stage next, bringing his infectious Punjab sound and the rhythmic beats of the Dhol Wala, along with a powerful troupe of dancers. A modern giant in Punjabi pop music, Sukhbir is internationally recognised for smash hits like Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

Finally, the ceremony will close with an electrifying performance from two-time Grammy winner and five-time Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin. With a career spanning global chart-toppers like Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem La Copa de la Vida, Ricky Martin will bring his trademark high-energy stadium performance to the world’s largest cricket stadium, adding another milestone to his legendary career.

“I’m thrilled to be part of such a monumental event,” said Ricky Martin. “Sport and music have a unique power to unite people, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that. I’m excited to perform at the closing ceremony and share this incredible energy with fans in the stadium and across the globe.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketMusicICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New Zealand's Finn Allen (L) and Tim Seifert attend a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 7, 2026 on the eve of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand ready to ‘break a few hearts’ in final

2m read
England’s head coach Brendon McCullum checks the pitch during a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, 2026.

What happens if India v England semis is washed out

2m read
South Africa's players celebrate after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026.

T20 World Cup: What went wrong for India vs Proteas

3m read
Indian cricketers arrive in Colombo for their T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, in Colombo on Friday.

India-Pakistan set for Colombo classic: Key insights

3m read