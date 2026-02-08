The commute itself felt like a pilgrimage. From Dubai to Mumbai, and then through the city’s legendary traffic to the stadium, every delay suddenly seemed worthwhile once the first glimpse of Wankhede appeared. Mumbai, after all, is called the Maximum City for a reason. It is a sensory overload: noisy, colourful, chaotic, relentless and alive.

Dubai: All my life, clichés about Bollywood and cricket being two non-negotiable religions in India have been drummed into our heads. But that sentiment truly came alive on Saturday evening when I landed in Mumbai to watch the India vs USA match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium during the T20 World Cup.

Yet there was no trace of anxiety among the fans queueing up. The mood was unmistakably confident and upbeat as this was a match everyone believed belonged to India even before the first ball was bowled.

Still, nothing compared to the energy of watching cricket as part of a collective. When Abhishek Sharma was bowled out on the very first ball — a golden duck, the entire stadium gasped in unison. It was followed by a low groan that rippled through the stands. For a split second, thousands of strangers shared the same disappointment, the same disbelief. That is the magic of live sport: every emotion is multiplied.

Yet the real luxury was in the seating. The usually unforgiving plastic chairs were wrapped in brown silk padding, turning them into cushioned seats that felt almost theatrical. It was a small detail, but one that made you realise how sport and hospitality can merge into a new kind of spectacle.

The opening ceremony added to the drama, with Nora Fatehi and Badshah delivering high-energy performances that turned the stadium into a concert venue before the match even began. Floodlights, music, fireworks and dance, it was impossible not to be swept up in the grandeur of it all.

Bollywood, inevitably, was woven into the evening. Each boundary and wicket was accompanied by booming Hindi film tracks blasting through the stadium speakers. It felt as though cricket and cinema were having a conversation with each other. The crowd clapped, danced, waved flags and shouted lyrics. Sport here is never just sport, it is performance.

At one point, the commentators asked everyone in the stadium to hold up their phones with torchlights switched on. For a few minutes, Wankhede transformed into a concert-carnival atmosphere. While we all cared about the outcome of the match, cricket in the T20 format felt exactly like watching a Bollywood blockbuster — think Dhurandhar — running for over three hours, full of highs and lows, music, drama, and emotion. And when the game ended, you walked away feeling like you had conquered the world.

Suryakumar Yadav was undoubtedly the rock star of the night. Every run he scored, especially his brilliant half-century, was met with thunderous cheers that echoed across Wankhede. The crowd hung on every shot he played, and even a simple single seemed like a cause for celebration. And then there was Hardik Pandya with his mop of bleached mohawk hair, waving to the fans with his signature charm in between his overs, reminding us why he is as much a showman as he is a cricketer. These moments brought the stadium to life in ways no commentary or highlight reel ever could.

Then came the Mexican wave. Section by section, row by row, it moved around the stadium like a living organism. Everyone knew exactly when to rise and when to sit, following an unspoken cue. And through it all, one chant echoed again and again: “India jeetega!” (India will win). By the end of the night, it felt like that chant deserved its own Instagram account.

Watching cricket live at Wankhede during a World Cup match is not merely about the game. It is about the crowd, the noise, the music, the food, the rituals and the shared belief that for a few hours, everyone belongs to the same story. That evening was proof that some clichés exist because they are true. In India, cricket is not just played, it is lived.

