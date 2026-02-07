T20 World Cup: India edge past USA in thriller thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's heroics

In the chase of 162 runs, the USA was off to a horror start. In the second over, Mohammed Siraj drew first blood, removing Andries Gous (six in nine balls, with a four) with a sharp low catch by Tilak Varma at covers. Arshdeep Singh also got in action, removing USA captain Monank Patel for a two-ball duck, with the edge flying to Shivam Dube at mid-off, and Siraj removed Saiteja Mukkamalla for just two in seven balls, leaving USA reeling at 13/3 in 3.2 overs.