ICC in talks with PCB to revive India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match

February 15 fixture hangs in balance amid political tensions and boycott threat

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrate after taking a co-ordinated catch to dismiss Netherlands' Michael Levitt during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, February 7, 2026.
AP

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board to resolve the boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, AFP learnt Saturday.

Any clash between India and Pakistan is one of the most lucrative in cricket, worth millions of dollars in broadcast, sponsor and advertising revenue.

But the fixture was thrown into doubt after Pakistan's government ordered the team not to play the match in Colombo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board reached out to the ICC after a formal communication from the cricket's world body, a source close to the developments told AFP.

The ICC was seeking a resolution through dialogue and not confrontation, the source added.

The 20-team tournament has been overshadowed by an acrimonious political build-up after Bangladesh, who refused to play in India citing security concerns, were replaced by Scotland.

As a protest, Pakistan refused to face co-hosts India in their Group A fixture.

Pakistan, who edged out Netherlands in the tournament opener on Saturday, will lose two points if they forfeit the match and also suffer a significant blow to their net run rate.

Pakistan and India have not played bilateral cricket for more than a decade, and meet only in global or regional tournaments.

