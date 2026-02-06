India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 175 in 80 balls in U19 World Cup final against England

Second fastest U19 World Cup hundred keeps India on course for sixth title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show in the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England, scoring a breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.
His explosive innings, featuring 8 boundaries and 15 sixes, included a blazing 55-ball century — the second fastest in U19 World Cup history.
Vaibhav’s 142-run partnership with India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre laid the foundation for a massive total. From the very first ball, Vaibhav attacked both pacers and spinners, leaving England’s bowlers struggling to contain him. An unforgettable highlight was an 18-run over off bowler Ahmed, featuring three sixes and a boundary, leaving teammates and opponents alike in awe.
Not content with just reaching a century, Vaibhav continued his onslaught, racing past 150* within 23 overs and taking India past 200 in just 22. His next 50 came off only 16 balls, underlining his ability to dominate in a high-pressure final.
His innings came to an end when Lumsden trapped him caught behind by Rews on 175, but not before the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Vaibhav’s fiery knock not only cemented his position as the tournament’s leading run-scorer but also brought India closer to a record sixth U19 World Cup title.
