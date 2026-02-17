GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Teen cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked absent as he skips 10th board exams

Indian teen batting sensation is busy training for upcoming tournaments including the IPL

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Dubai: India’s teen batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was marked absent after failing to appear for his Class 10 CBSE board examinations, with cricket commitments cited as the reason for his absence.

“He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE. If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent. We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice. I think he will definitely take the next exam,” Principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha told ANI.

Stunning run

The 13-year-old’s absence comes hot on the heels of a stunning run at the Under-19 World Cup 2026, where he was the standout performer as India lifted the title. Vaibhav finished as India’s top scorer and the second-highest run-getter of the entire tournament, amassing 439 runs in seven innings at an average of 62.71 and a blistering strike rate of 169.50, with one century and three half-centuries to his name.

His crowning moment came in the final, where he blazed an unbeaten 175 off just 80 balls — an innings laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes — earning him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. His innings surpassed Unmukt Chand’s long-standing record of 111 not out, set in the 2012 final against Australia.

A. K. Pintu, Director of Modesty School said: “Vaibhav’s exam form had been filled out and his admit card had been issued. The board had designated the exam centre at Poddar International School in the city. After speaking with Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, it was decided that due to his busy schedule, he would not be able to appear for the exam this year. Currently, Vaibhav is completely focused on cricket and preparing for upcoming tournaments,”.

“Right now Vaibhav’s entire focus is on cricket; he is busy training, and he will not appear for the exams starting from February 17. He will appear for the board exams next year,” he added.

Sanjeev Suryavanshi echoed the sentiment, confirming his son is deep in preparation for what promises to be a landmark IPL season.

Vaibhav is set to turn out for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, which gets under way in March under the captaincy of Riyan Parag. Last season, he made headlines with 252 runs in just seven matches, including a jaw-dropping century off 35 balls against Gujarat Titans.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi barely slept on eve of final

2m read
Suryavanshi’s 175 seals India’s sixth U-19 WC title

Suryavanshi’s 175 seals India’s sixth U-19 WC title

2m read
India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Suryavanshi blasts 175 in 80 balls in U19 WC final

1m read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be again in focus in the important match against Pakistan

U-19 World Cup: India take on Pakistan in crucial match

2m read