Teen cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked absent as he skips 10th board exams

“He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE. If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent. We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice. I think he will definitely take the next exam,” Principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha told ANI.

A. K. Pintu, Director of Modesty School said: “Vaibhav’s exam form had been filled out and his admit card had been issued. The board had designated the exam centre at Poddar International School in the city. After speaking with Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, it was decided that due to his busy schedule, he would not be able to appear for the exam this year. Currently, Vaibhav is completely focused on cricket and preparing for upcoming tournaments,”.

His crowning moment came in the final, where he blazed an unbeaten 175 off just 80 balls — an innings laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes — earning him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. His innings surpassed Unmukt Chand’s long-standing record of 111 not out, set in the 2012 final against Australia.

The 13-year-old’s absence comes hot on the heels of a stunning run at the Under-19 World Cup 2026 , where he was the standout performer as India lifted the title. Vaibhav finished as India’s top scorer and the second-highest run-getter of the entire tournament, amassing 439 runs in seven innings at an average of 62.71 and a blistering strike rate of 169.50, with one century and three half-centuries to his name.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.