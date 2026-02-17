Teen cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked absent as he skips 10th board exams

Indian teen batting sensation is busy training for upcoming tournaments including the IPL
Dubai: India’s teen batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was marked absent after failing to appear for his Class 10 CBSE board examinations, with cricket commitments cited as the reason for his absence.
“He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE. If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent. We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice. I think he will definitely take the next exam,” Principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha told ANI.
The 13-year-old’s absence comes hot on the heels of a stunning run at the Under-19 World Cup 2026, where he was the standout performer as India lifted the title. Vaibhav finished as India’s top scorer and the second-highest run-getter of the entire tournament, amassing 439 runs in seven innings at an average of 62.71 and a blistering strike rate of 169.50, with one century and three half-centuries to his name.
His crowning moment came in the final, where he blazed an unbeaten 175 off just 80 balls — an innings laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes — earning him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. His innings surpassed Unmukt Chand’s long-standing record of 111 not out, set in the 2012 final against Australia.
A. K. Pintu, Director of Modesty School said: “Vaibhav’s exam form had been filled out and his admit card had been issued. The board had designated the exam centre at Poddar International School in the city. After speaking with Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, it was decided that due to his busy schedule, he would not be able to appear for the exam this year. Currently, Vaibhav is completely focused on cricket and preparing for upcoming tournaments,”.
“Right now Vaibhav’s entire focus is on cricket; he is busy training, and he will not appear for the exams starting from February 17. He will appear for the board exams next year,” he added.
Sanjeev Suryavanshi echoed the sentiment, confirming his son is deep in preparation for what promises to be a landmark IPL season.
Vaibhav is set to turn out for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, which gets under way in March under the captaincy of Riyan Parag. Last season, he made headlines with 252 runs in just seven matches, including a jaw-dropping century off 35 balls against Gujarat Titans.